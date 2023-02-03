ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kabul whistleblower warns of Civil Service politicisation under Tories

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIVGh_0kbvBfNL00

A whistleblower who helped expose the Government’s chaotic response to the fall of Kabul has warned that the Civil Service has become dangerously politicised.

Josie Stewart, a former senior official at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said civil servants increasingly saw it as their job to protect ministers rather than to serve the public.

Ms Stewart, who lost her job after giving an interview to the BBC, said the change could be traced back to Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister.

She said the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case , who was appointed after Mr Johnson entered No 10, was “very much seen as Johnson’s person rather than a head of the Civil Service standing up for the Civil Service”.

In an interview with the Guardian, she said: “I increasingly saw senior officials interpreting their role as doing what ministers say and providing protections to ministers.

“It was almost as if their first loyalty (was) to their political leaders rather than to the public.

“Essentially people who said ‘yes’ and went along with it and bought into this shift in culture and approach were those whose careers went well. Those who resisted either found themselves buried somewhere or looking for jobs elsewhere.”

Ms Stewart, who was head of illicit finance at the FCDO , said it was particularly striking in the summer of 2021 as the Afghan capital, Kabul, fell in the face of the Taliban advance.

“The almost entire objective politically was to come out of it looking OK to the UK public, rather than to save lives or fulfill a responsibility to the Afghan people,” she said.

“It was shocking in terms of the scale and how brazen and obvious it was to civil servants working on it.”

Her comments will add to the pressure on Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab , who was foreign secretary at the time and is currently under investigation for the alleged bullying of his officials.

Ms Stewart, who now works for the organisation Transparency International, is currently taking the Government to court in a case to test the legal protections for whistleblowers.

She is challenging her dismissal after she spoke anonymously to the BBC only for her identity to be revealed when her unredacted emails were accidentally posted on social media.

She said morale in the Civil Service had been further undermined by the partygate scandal by Mr Case which sent out the message that it was the job of officials “to protect their political masters”.

“Our system depends on the fundamental necessity of honesty and truth in government and I think the now well-documented breakdown of some of that in No 10 and elsewhere under Boris Johnson has filtered down and out across government and down into the civil service,” she said.

“Once you break a pretty fundamental ‘rule’ of the importance of truth, then all the other rules become less strong as well … Like who are you there to serve, is it politicians or is it the public, and how on a daily basis does that play out?”

In response, a Cabinet Office spokesman said: “The Cabinet Secretary is proud to lead a Civil Service that works day-in, day-out to deliver the Government’s priorities for the people of this country.

“His focus is on ensuring the whole of government is working together to put in place the very best public services for the British people.”

An FCDO spokesman said: “We are rightly proud of our staff who worked tirelessly to evacuate more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan within a fortnight. This was the biggest mission of its kind in generations and the second largest evacuation carried out by any country. We implemented lessons learnt from the Afghanistan response in our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are still working to assist Afghanistan. We have supported over 6,000 eligible individuals to leave since the end of Op Pitting and doubled our aid, which continues to feed millions of Afghans and provide life-saving health services.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK would be global pariah like Russia if Sunak pulls out of ECHR, Tories warn

Rishi Sunak has been warned that withdrawing from the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) would make the UK an international pariah and put him in the same “inglorious company” as Vladimir Putin.Senior Conservative MPs have spoken out against the mooted withdrawal from the landmark convention as a way of cracking down on small boats – warning that it would put Britain in the same camp as Russia.Labour also urged Mr Sunak not to follow the “brutal dictator’s lead”, while a former national security adviser warned it would mean the end of cooperation with the EU on vital law...
Quartz

India's Adani crisis marks its first political casualty...in the UK

The unfolding crisis for India’s Adani group has claimed its first political casualty. The Financial Times reports that former UK Conservative minister Joseph (Jo) Edmund Johnson resigned from the board of a London-based investment bank associated with the troubled business empire. Johnson, the younger brother of former UK prime...
maritime-executive.com

Philippines Considers Joint Maritime Patrols With United States

Amidst continued security concerns in the South China Sea, the Philippines is considering new joint maritime patrols with the United States, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said Thursday. The two nations have a mutual defense agreement, and both conduct their own independent maritime patrols in the contested Spratly...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Revealed: Shocking accounts of migrants handcuffed and self-harming in UK’s chaotic asylum system

Asylum seekers were handcuffed and restrained after self-harming in scenes of desperation and chaos at a controversial migrant processing centre, The Independent can reveal.Shocking accounts by Home Office staff and private contractors record fights breaking out over food and overcrowding as the population at Manston climbed towards 4,000 people in October.Documents obtained under freedom of information laws by Liberty Investigates, part of the Liberty civil rights charity, and seen by The Independent, show how staff restrained detainees and locked them in “cell vans” at the former military base in Kent.The first detailed testimony of the conditions described by the guards...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
The Associated Press

US, Philippines agree to larger American military presence

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States and the Philippines on Thursday announced plans to expand America’s military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, with access to four more bases as they seek to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. The agreement was reached as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the country for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps. In a joint announcement by the Philippines and the U.S., the two said they had decided to accelerate the full implementation of their so-called Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, which aims to support combined training, exercises and interoperability. As part of the agreement, the U.S. has allocated $82 million toward infrastructure improvements at five current EDCA sites, and expand its military presence to four new sites in “strategic areas of the country,” according to the statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan leader's love-hate relationship with India

In 2001, Pervez Musharraf believed the time had come to "turn over a new leaf" in rebuilding the broken relationship between India and Pakistan. The nuclear-armed rivals had fought two wars and a limited conflict over the disputed region of Kashmir. Peace was elusive along the de-facto border dividing Kashmir between the two neighbours.
The Independent

George Santos clarifies tweet stating ‘9/11 claimed his mother’s life’, says she died of ‘toxic dust’ in 2016

Embattled congressman George Santos is now saying that his mother, whom he previously claimed died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, actually died as a result of “toxic dust” from 9/11 in yet another bizarre explanation. Speaking to One America News Network, the representative for New York’s third congressional district addressed a 2021 tweet in which he said that “9/11 claimed [his] mother’s life.” The post, and another tweet in which Mr Santos later said that his mother died on 23 December 2016, resurfaced last year along with many inconsistencies in his resume and now-debunked remarks made by him. In...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy