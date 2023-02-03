ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

MLB Insider: SF Giants agree to contract with veteran outfielder

The Giants, who have already signed Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, have agreed to sign a third veteran outfielder, sources say. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal pays Piscotty $1 million if he’s in the majors.
OAKLAND, CA
True Blue LA

Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023

LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers 2023 minor league coaching staffs

The Dodgers on Tuesday announced their minor league coaching staffs for 2023, with six of seven managers staying at their respective affiliates. Managers at three of the top four affiliates are in their positions for at least a third consecutive season. Triple-A manager Travis Barbary has been in that position in Oklahoma City since 2019. Scott Hennessy has managed Double-A Tulsa since 2017. Dodgers captain of player development John Shoemaker is back to lead Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies

The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
FanSided

Braves: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win another World Series

The Atlanta Braves report to spring training this month with one goal on their mind — to find their mojo. Another chance at the World Series awaits if they can do so. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this offseason, the Braves rank near the top of most analysts’ MLB Power Rankings, and for good reason. Atlanta improved this winter, especially with addition of Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in baseball.
ATLANTA, GA

