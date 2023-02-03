Read full article on original website
Busch Pet Supply hosts photoshoots for Valentine’s Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Almost 20 pets got their photos taken at Busch Pet Supply in Cape Girardeau, Mo. as an early celebration for Valentine’s Day. The holiday-themed photoshoots are a well-loved staple at the pet store in Cape Girardeau. It is an annual celebration, with plans for it to continue for many years to come.
Fundraiser to help Jackson bowling alley
Car wash to replace former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new car wash is coming to Cape Girardeau. Club Car Wash recently purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property at 206 North Kingshighway in Cape. The business was in operation for 30 years before closing its doors last spring. The 1.6...
Crews begin tearing down walls after church building fire/Carbondale, Ill.
Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23
RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale
The Breakfast Show TOO Book Club's Book of the Month for Feb.
Sikeston DPS rescues three dogs in fire
Firefighters with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety rescued three dogs from a house fire late Friday morning. Officers responded to Marion Ave. for a structure fire at 11:40 a.m. Friday. Fire crews extinguished a one-room content fire and in the process rescued the three dogs. All three dogs are doing well and were housed at Sikeston PAWS until the owner picked them up around 2 p.m. Friday. The home received moderate fire and smoke damage and the cause was determined to be electrical. Along with Sikeston DPS, Sikeston PAWS and South Scott Ambulance District responded to the scene.
Missing Carbondale woman found safe
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
Fire at church in Carbondale
Southern Illinois Boat Show held in Marion
Mo. State Rep. John Voss named Eagle Scout class sponsor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Representative Voss was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and is an Eagle Scout from Troop 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church. President of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association Tony Smee announced that Rep. Voss will be the honored sponsor of the 2022 class of Eagle Scouts.
Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
NSSC Volleyball hosts 18-team boys tournament
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - NSSC Volleyball welcomed 18 boys teams to the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex for the “Boys Blast Tournament” on Sunday. The tournament received entries from Springfield, St. Louis and Wentzville as well as from nearby in Cape. NSSC Director Carl Ritter was excited to showcase...
New details about standoff in Sikeston
Metzger sisters impacting Jackson girls wrestling
Historic McClutchen Theatre in Charleston, Missouri is not forgotten but needs a lot of restoration
The McCutchen Theater is a picture of history. It's located at 106 East Commercial Street in Charleston, Missouri (Mississippi County). The architectural styles of this building included Art Deco and the Moderne style, both of the Modern Movement.
Large fire halts traffic in downtown Carbondale
Fire broke out at the old Walnut Street Baptist Church in Carbondale on Monday, February 6. Crews from multiple emergency agencies remain on the scene of a large fire in downtown Carbondale. The old Walnut Street Baptist Church caught fire Monday morning. Crews from Carbondale, Murphysboro, Carterville, DeSoto, Herrin, DuQuoin,...
Marion's La Galeria Mexican Restaurant to permanently close
MARION - A combined Mexican restaurant and creamery in Marion will be closing their doors, restaurant management announced tonight. Laura Chairez, owner of La Galeria Mexican Cuisine, took to the restaurants Facebook page on Saturday night to announce their permanent closure. "I started this journey a few years ago with...
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
