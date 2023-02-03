Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Busch Pet Supply hosts photoshoots for Valentine’s Day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Almost 20 pets got their photos taken at Busch Pet Supply in Cape Girardeau, Mo. as an early celebration for Valentine’s Day. The holiday-themed photoshoots are a well-loved staple at the pet store in Cape Girardeau. It is an annual celebration, with plans for it to continue for many years to come.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale
Illinois State Police announced it’s rolling out a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training for all officers starting in February. Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Fundraiser to help Jackson bowling alley
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
KFVS12
Crews begin tearing down walls after church building fire/Carbondale, Ill.
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Boat Show held in Marion
A man is in custody after a standoff in Sikeston, Mo. on Monday, Feb. 6. Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. A John A. Logan College student is accused of threatening to physically harm other students. RAW VIDEO: Fire...
KFVS12
Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Officials say the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave during the investigation. New details about...
KFVS12
Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
KFVS12
New details about standoff in Sikeston
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates...
KFVS12
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
KFVS12
Veterans Airport of Southern Ill. releases survey on air service proposals
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is looking for public feedback on the air service proposals for the region. According to the airport, you have until February 9 to fill it out. Back in November 2022, Cape Air terminated its contract at the Veterans Airport of...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
KFVS12
First weekend for legal recreational marijuana
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Marijuana sales are at a high after their historic first weekend selling recreationally. Sara Gunter-Jackson is the general manager at Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She said more than 500 people came through their doors each day this weekend. Approved dispensaries were first told...
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: What does Amendment 3 mean?
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Here we begin a five-night, in-depth look at the amendment that got us here; what it means for you, your children, your local police department and your community.
KFVS12
Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: Edibles and what’s legal under Amendment 3
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Marijuana products you can eat are referred to as edibles. Often, they take the shape of gummies or candy bars. As Legal Weed Week continues, we focus on your edible rights under Amendment 3. How much can you have, and what happens if they fall into the...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
Kait 8
Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
KFVS12
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
KFVS12
Man wanted for several charges including burglary in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant at 3121 Broadway St. On February 1, Paducah police responded to a call from the general manager at Mellow Mushroom about a break-in that occurred for the previous two nights.
KFVS12
Paducah man nationally received national recognition for work in speech and language pathology
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A speech and language pathologist from Paducah, Ky. is one of the 10 HomeCare Hero finalists in 2022 chosen to represent the best of the industry in the national HomeCare magazine. John Park has been a speech and language pathologist at Baptist Health and Home Care...
Comments / 0