CARBONDALE, Ill. — No matter whom you root for, the food at your Super Bowl party should be as big and flavorful as your love for your favorite team, and the menu should be easy enough to ensure you can spend your time watching the game and socializing rather than in the kitchen, said Niki Davis, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s hospitality, tourism and event management program manager and professor of practice.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO