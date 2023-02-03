ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WATCH: Hulk Hogan slams paralysis rumors with viral video

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Wrestling l egend Hulk Hogan put rumors that he is paralyzed to rest Thursday, filming a viral video of himself performing WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's iconic strut.

The idea that Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was paralyzed first began to gain traction after fellow WWE icon Kurt Angle spoke about a recent operation Hogan underwent on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show .

HULK HOGAN TEAM DENIES CLAIM THAT WRESTLING LEGEND 'CAN'T FEEL LOWER BODY'

"Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle, 54, said. "He can't feel his lower body. He has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using his cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain."


"He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. He can't feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane, so that's pretty serious."

Hogan, 69, slammed the rumors in a video shared by TMZ Friday, showing him performing Ric Flair's strut without any assistance and no cane in sight.


"Hulk Hogan here," he said in the viral clip. "The greatest of all time, a little stiff, a little sore, but woooooo!"

Hogan has had to work though multiple injuries throughout his legendary career, and has had at least 10 back surgeries, according to a report.

However, his latest video appears to show that no one and nothing is putting him on his back anytime soon.

Luther Hunter
21h ago

let me tell you something brother I went and got my shot again brother so now I can walk

123lletsgo
2d ago

let me tell you something Brother what you gonna do when the law comes looking for you...

