Amateur caddie suffers medical emergency, receives CPR on course at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am during Friday's round

Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

A scary situation unfolded on Friday during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A caddie for one of the amateurs playing alongside pros Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy collapsed on the 11th hole of Pebble Beach Golf Links, according to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.

Geoff Couch and Lukas Nelson are the amateurs playing with Hossler and McGreevy.

Uggetti reported that the caddie was receiving CPR while being taken to an ambulance. He also chronicled that PGA Tour rules officials were encouraging Hossler and McGreevy to resume play, but neither Hossler nor McGreevy were comfortable doing so.

Uggetti also reported that PGA Tour officials offered to let the players step aside so other groups could play through, but McGreevy told Uggetti that he couldn’t see his group resuming Friday.

The PGA Tour released a statement Friday afternoon about the incident.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Hossler and McGreevy would take a break and then return to the 11th hole once all groups had played through and they resume their second rounds. Lewis also said the group received a phone call stating the caddie would be OK.