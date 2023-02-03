ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Amateur caddie suffers medical emergency, receives CPR on course at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am during Friday's round

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2pl0_0kbv84Ud00
Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

A scary situation unfolded on Friday during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A caddie for one of the amateurs playing alongside pros Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy collapsed on the 11th hole of Pebble Beach Golf Links, according to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.

Geoff Couch and Lukas Nelson are the amateurs playing with Hossler and McGreevy.

Uggetti reported that the caddie was receiving CPR while being taken to an ambulance. He also chronicled that PGA Tour rules officials were encouraging Hossler and McGreevy to resume play, but neither Hossler nor McGreevy were comfortable doing so.

Uggetti also reported that PGA Tour officials offered to let the players step aside so other groups could play through, but McGreevy told Uggetti that he couldn’t see his group resuming Friday.

The PGA Tour released a statement Friday afternoon about the incident.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Hossler and McGreevy would take a break and then return to the 11th hole once all groups had played through and they resume their second rounds. Lewis also said the group received a phone call stating the caddie would be OK.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch the Monday finish at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It’s the first Monday finish on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Players Championship. Wind gusts as high as 32 MPH on Saturday at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula wiped out a good chunk of the third round, forcing tournament officials to call it for the day. That pushed the tournament to a Monday finish, the first at Pebble since 2019.
Golf Digest

The clubs Aaron Rodgers used at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

We’ll leave the handicap questioning (which always accompanies the amateur winner of the AT&T Pro-Am) to others, but a tip of the cap to Aaron Rodgers, who teamed with his pro partner Ben Silverman to win the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 26 under par for the 54 holes played. The pro-am team event was shortened to 54 after weather caused play to be postponed for the day on Saturday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour

For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Rose. The 42-year-old Englishman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula after a wild week of weather pushed the event to a Monday finish. Rose shot a 6-under 66 in the split final round to finish three shots clear of the field and take home the top prize of $1.62 million. The win is the 11th of Rose’s PGA Tour career and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
golfmagic.com

Justin Rose reveals why he REJECTED bumper LIV Golf League offer

Justin Rose says there have been moments where over the past few years he's heavily considered the idea of joining the LIV Golf League. Rose, 44, ended his four-year wait for a win on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach last week to capture his 11th win on the North American circuit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy