The amount of data processed in data centers is increasing dramatically, and there is rising demand for higher speeds and higher capacities. Data transmission speeds have already entered the era of 400 Gbps and new data centers are being constructed. At the same time, networks between data centers are switching to 400GBASE-ZR (400ZR) compatible equipment and are installing new equipment to reduce operating costs and expand communications capacity. While the introduction of 400ZR brings many benefits to data center operators, the operators themselves must guarantee the quality of the communications in their own networks, making maintenance and management an issue.

1 DAY AGO