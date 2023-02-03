Read full article on original website
EchoStar Partners with Astro Digital for Construction of Global S-band Mobile Satellite Service Network
EchoStar announced an agreement with Astro Digital, a designer, manufacturer and operator of small satellite systems, for the construction of a global S-band mobile satellite service (MSS) network. Under the agreement, Astro Digital will manufacture the satellites for the constellation, which will deliver global Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M)...
VIAVI Unveils Resilient Positioning, Navigation & Timing from Jackson Labs
Viavi Solutions announced the availability of the PNT-6200 Series Assured Reference for resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT). This solution is based on VIAVI’s acquisition of Jackson Labs Technologies in November 2022, and delivers critical security for PNT to communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, government and military, and avionics markets.
NETSCOUT Expands its Arbor Cloud Attack Mitigation Scrubbing Centers to 15 Worldwide
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS announced that it has extended its leadership position in DDoS protection by expanding its Arbor Cloud attack mitigation scrubbing centers to 15 worldwide with a dedicated capacity of 15 terabits per second (Tbps). In addition, NETSCOUT added a new presence in Dubai, which allows regional enterprises and ISPs...
Rohde & Schwarz, Chemnitz University of Technology Collaborate on Cybersecurity & Digital Sovereignty
Ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, cooperates with Chemnitz University of Technology on a research project on cybersecurity and digital sovereignty. In doing so, ipoque is working on another technical innovation as a market leader in deep packet inspection (DPI). The project centers around protection from DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) and jamming attacks. Currently, there are only a few practical solutions for this problem. This gives ipoque the opportunity to be among the firsts with a fitting solution on the cybersecurity market.
NTT Adds Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE to its Managed Campus Networks Portfolio
NTT, a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, announced the addition of Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE to its Managed Campus Networks portfolio. The new offering is a comprehensive managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that includes SD-WAN, cloud-delivered security, and enhanced automation and reporting. The end-to-end solution is designed to help enterprises meet current digital transformation challenges and enable more flexible ways of working.
AI Startup Anthropic Selects Google Cloud as its Preferred Cloud Provider
Google Cloud announced a new partnership with Anthropic, an AI startup focused on safety and research. Anthropic has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider, giving it the compute power necessary to build reliable and trustworthy AI systems. Additionally, Google Cloud intends to build large-scale, next-generation TPU and GPU clusters that Anthropic plans to use to train and deploy its cutting-edge AI systems.
Towards a Connected, Secure and Sustainable Future Featured
#1: Networks evolve to become a source of direct business value. Networks will go beyond pure connectivity to become a direct business value. Wireless is moving from a communications technology to become a broader digital innovation platform. The migration to the cloud is driving this. That said, we need to...
Optiva's Bernhard Kraft Discusses Encryption and Its Impact on Traffic Visibility
The Fast Mode spoke to Bernhard Kraft, Director of Technical Product Management at Optiva on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Bernhard joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Vocus to Acquire Private LTE/5G Firm Challenge Networks
Vocus has announced its long-time partner Challenge Networks – a market leader in designing and deploying private mobile networks –will become part of Vocus. Vocus has signed a contract to acquire Challenge Networks, which builds on Vocus’ strategy to provide secure, high-capacity connectivity to Australian enterprise and government customers – wherever they are – through its national fibre, satellite, and now wireless network infrastructure.
Vodafone Ireland Selects Amdocs to Transition its Infra & Application Workloads to the Cloud
Amdocs announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Ireland to transition its infrastructure and application workloads to the cloud, enabling an enhanced customer experience and rapid adoption of the latest 5G innovations. Under the agreement, Amdocs Customer Experience Suite (CES) will migrate from Vodafone Ireland on-premise to the cloud,...
Totogi Unveils Availability of Converged 4G/5G Fair Usage Policy Management
Totogi, the leading provider of multi-tenant, public cloud-based telco SaaS software, announced the availability of converged 4G and 5G fair usage policy management in Totogi Charging-as-a-Service. Telco product and marketing teams can introduce fair usage caps and speed controls for 4G and 5G customers on unlimited data plans within minutes...
Neeco Signs Global Master Hardware Distributor Agreement with Versa Networks
Neeco announced the signing of a global Master Hardware Distributor Agreement with Versa Networks, the leader in Unified SASE, as Versa’s first-ever global Master Hardware Distributor. This formalizes the long-standing relationship between Neeco and Versa to provide more effective and streamlined procurement solutions for Versa and their end customers.
Balancing Security and Performance: Encrypted Traffic Decryption for Telecom Networks
The Fast Mode spoke to Ivan Shefrin, Executive Director of Comcast Business Managed Security Services on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Ivan joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
2023: The Year of 5G, Private Networks and True Commitments to ESG Featured
2022 saw significant progress and advancements in the availability of 5G. By the end of the year, there were about one billion 5G users across the globe, with the technology moving closer to the mainstream than ever before. The availability of 5G is set to continue to grow over the...
The Next-Generation Immersive Internet Featured
The concept of the “metaverse” has gained sizeable traction across various industries, with metaverse investment having reached a total of $120 billion as of 2022, and the value of the metaverse projected to reach $5 trillion in 2030, according to a McKinsey report. Although still in its infancy,...
[White paper] Advantage of 400ZR Deployment for Data Center Interconnects
The amount of data processed in data centers is increasing dramatically, and there is rising demand for higher speeds and higher capacities. Data transmission speeds have already entered the era of 400 Gbps and new data centers are being constructed. At the same time, networks between data centers are switching to 400GBASE-ZR (400ZR) compatible equipment and are installing new equipment to reduce operating costs and expand communications capacity. While the introduction of 400ZR brings many benefits to data center operators, the operators themselves must guarantee the quality of the communications in their own networks, making maintenance and management an issue.
Telia Denmark Partners with Nokia for Superior Network Performance
Nokia announced that its network technology and services have helped Telia Denmark achieve the number one position for network performance – placing it ahead of the competition - in recent independent drive testing in the country’s four largest cities. The tests assessed the quality of the country's mobile...
Pay No 'Attention' To Visibility Metrics in 2023 Featured
Mobile screens have many distractions. There is a lot of text, color, sound, and motion - and fingers are scrolling fast. The majority of what is technically “seen” is likely missed, according to recent research. But beyond that, even if something “appears” on a mobile screen, there is...
Globe, MatSing Pilot New Multi-beam, Multi-band Lens Antenna Technology for Better CX
Leading digital solutions platform Globe has successfully completed pilot deployments in Southeast Asia of the first multi-beam, multi-band lens antenna technology. The new solution provides improved 4G/LTE and 5G mobile capacity and reduces coverage holes, especially in large gatherings. Invented by MatSing (MatSing) and implemented by IBMS Technology Phils (IBMS),...
Vi Selects Sprinklr to Transform its Digital Customer Service & Engagement Strategy
Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, announced that Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) is using Sprinklr Modern Care, Modern Research and Social Engagement & Sales to transform its digital customer service and engagement strategy and design a seamless process for addressing Google reviews. Vi runs a...
