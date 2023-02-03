Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Oxford School District accepting applicants for pre-K program
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Oxford School District is accepting applications for its pre-K program. Since 2019, the school district has been a part of the Early Learning Collaborative that serves four sites. Those sites include the Oxford Early Childhood Center, Lafayette Lower Elementary School, Willie Price Lab School and...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
wtva.com
Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School
State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School. Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School. State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School.
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening
Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
wtva.com
New health clinic opens in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A new health clinic in Okolona hopes to help those with no or very little insurance. Hometown Care of North Mississippi is located on Main Street. Its services include general health and wellness screenings, acute/urgent care services, chronic disease state management, psychosocial assessment, immunizations and a wellness program.
wcbi.com
WCBI files ethics violation against City of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has filed an ethics violation complaint against the City of Columbus as we seek to learn more information about a shooting investigation that could involve a police officer. The Public Records Complaint was mailed to the Mississippi Ethics Commission Tuesday. At least three sources...
Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts
Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
wtva.com
Unsafe bridge closed in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge. The county road manager and the Board of Supervisors met Monday to request a state emergency on the bridge to see how it can be fixed quicker. The closure...
Commercial Dispatch
Collins returns as Oktibbeha road manager
Victor Collins has spent half his life working for the county road department. After a nearly six-year hiatus, he is returning to lead it once again. Supervisors voted 4-0 Monday to rehire Collins as road manager. He retired in May 2017 after serving 30 years with the department, including the last seven at its helm.
wcbi.com
Supervisors honor community member for her 100th birthday
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors welcomed a special guest to Monday’s meeting. Ms. Rosie Lee Harris received special recognition for her 100th birthday. Ms. Harris spent her career as a hairstylist in Lowndes County, but she has also been active in volunteer...
wtva.com
Houston Beta Club donates bingo prizes, games, essentials to nursing home
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Junior Beta Club students at Houston Upper Elementary organized a donation drive for local nursing home residents. Club members brought crafts, socks, toiletries, books, games, puzzles — things that will make their day better. “They get to do so many projects a year and this...
wtva.com
Bridge closed for several months in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bridge in Houston is expected to be closed for several months. The bridge is on Pittsboro Street near the Houston Upper Elementary School. According to the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), reconstruction work began on Friday, Feb. 3. EMA did not give an approximate...
wtva.com
Starkville is planning to rebrand their downtown
Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA). City leaders in Starkville are planning to re-brand downtown Starkville. Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated...
wtva.com
Macon PD investigating weekend homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a man in Noxubee County remains under investigation. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck identified the man as London Rupert, 35. Officers found Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Mississippi Highway Patrol honors high school athlete
Maddie Terrell is a softball and basketball player at Vardaman High School. Her dad, Jason Terrell, was MHP and a Marine. He passed away three years ago from cancer. MHP has been showing up for her ever since.
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
wtva.com
Arrest made in Lowndes County shooting investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a weekend shooting in Lowndes County. The shooting happened Saturday morning near Artesia and Airport roads. The female victim claimed the shooting happened at approximately 3:30. According to the victim, she saw several cars lined up on the...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Working in a kitchen
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- People with a passion for food may be interested in learning through Northeast Mississippi Community College's Culinary Arts program. Ginger Godwin goes by many shorter names around the kitchen, all pertaining to her role. One such name is Chef G. "We always have fun," Chef G...
