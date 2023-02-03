Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re starting to see real signs of passenger rail service returning to the Coast. Amtrak sings are now up in Downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop, the depot near the Hancock Whitney building. The platforms are also now complete for the...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) a $60 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program (Mega) grant to support the widening of a section of I-10. The grant program funds projects too large or complex for traditional funding programs. Mississippi’s is one of nine grants awarded. “MDOT is very […] The post Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WLOX
LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
WLOX
NOISE WARNING: Gulfport Seabee base holds training exercises Feb. 6-17th
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you hear sirens or gunfire, or see an increase in traffic near the Gulfport Seabee base this week, it’s not an emergency. It’s just a training exercise. Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2023 is the Navy’s annual anti-terrorism, force protection (ATFP) exercise. It’s not...
WLOX
Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter
Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Sound Coalition meeting on Bonnet Carre Spillway
The Mississippi Sound Coalition held a special meeting this afternoon. The Harrison County supervisor’s conference room was filled with several Coast and statewide leaders to discuss the next steps in the Bonnet Carre Spillway lawsuit. In January, the U.S. District Court ruled that the U.S. Corps of Engineers must...
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
Cheeky Monkey Cake Company Owner Jennifer Noble shows off some of their king cakes and other Carnival treats. Meet the Author: Lise Pearlman with "American Justice On Trial: People v. Newton" Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The 100 Men Hall will screen "American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton" on...
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
WLOX
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
WLOX
Harrison County brings back hazardous waste collection day
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents will be able to get rid of any hazardous materials they might have at an event this upcoming Saturday. The event will be held on Feb. 11 at the county road department building at 10076 Lorraine Road. This is a first come first...
thegazebogazette.com
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash
UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was...
WLOX
Married couple of 50 years shares love story at Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The coast’s first parade of carnival season kicked off Saturday. Dozens drew in from in-state and out-of-state, filling the streets as the annual Ocean Springs Elks Parade rolled through downtown. The parade followed it’s traditional route from Beach Front to Washington Street. Many folks...
