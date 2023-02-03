ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re starting to see real signs of passenger rail service returning to the Coast. Amtrak sings are now up in Downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop, the depot near the Hancock Whitney building. The platforms are also now complete for the...
GULFPORT, MS
fox8live.com

Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Transportation Today News

Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) a $60 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program (Mega) grant to support the widening of a section of I-10. The grant program funds projects too large or complex for traditional funding programs. Mississippi’s is one of nine grants awarded. “MDOT is very […] The post Mississippi receives $60M federal grant for I-10 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula

We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service

Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
LONG BEACH, MS
WJTV 12

CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter

Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Sound Coalition meeting on Bonnet Carre Spillway

The Mississippi Sound Coalition held a special meeting this afternoon. The Harrison County supervisor’s conference room was filled with several Coast and statewide leaders to discuss the next steps in the Bonnet Carre Spillway lawsuit. In January, the U.S. District Court ruled that the U.S. Corps of Engineers must...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Harrison County brings back hazardous waste collection day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents will be able to get rid of any hazardous materials they might have at an event this upcoming Saturday. The event will be held on Feb. 11 at the county road department building at 10076 Lorraine Road. This is a first come first...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime

On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit

Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS

