World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has been hospitalized in Florida after suffering a stroke on Monday. Lawler's longtime friend Dave Brown told Jason Munz of the Memphis Commerical Appeal that he is currently recovering in a Fort Myers hospital, and he said the two of them had an encouraging interaction over FaceTime on Tuesday afternoon.
After one of the biggest nights in brand history, WWE NXT continues to move forward. The February 7 edition of the gold brand included important fallout from Vengeance Day. Carmelo Hayes defeated Apollo Crews in dominant fashion before turning to Bron Breakker, who beat Grayson Waller to retain the NXT Championship. He would speak on his plans for the future.
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
