westkentuckystar.com
ATV crash on Lyon County property gets teen a felony charge
An ATV crash last week on Lyon County Water District property resulted in a felony charge for a 15-year-old. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White was called to the Lyon County Water District facility in Suwanee off US 62, after a report of a juvenile riding an ATV without supervision. The...
Marshall County Daily
Calvert City Police Dept. Arrest Report
The following people were arrested/charged by the Calvert City Police Department:. Travis W. Isaacs, 34, of Benton was arrested on February 01, 2023 for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury. He was also charged with strangulation 1st degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot).
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County rape and burglary suspect arrested in Hickman County
A Calloway County rape and burglary suspect was arrested Tuesday in Hickman County. Deputies from Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Counties arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley late Tuesday night for an incident that occurred last month. Graves County deputies received information of a possible location Riley was hiding out in rural eastern...
14news.com
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after an accident involving a truck and a semi. Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash involving a semi.
westkentuckystar.com
Police seek Paducah man accused of burglaries in Coca-Cola building
Paducah Police are asking for help locating a man accused of several burglaries of businesses inside the old Coca-Cola building on Broadway. Police said they were notified last week of a pair of burglaries that occurred on consecutive nights at Mellow Mushroom. While searching through surveillance video, they were reportedly...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man charged with discharging firearm in home
A Murray man was arrested Friday after authorities said he became intoxicated and discharged a firearm. Calloway County deputies were called to a home in Murray where deputies they said 52-year-old David Oxley had allegedly discharged a firearm inside the home. Deputies believed the manner in which the shooting occurred demonstrated extreme indifference to the value of human life, and created substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County School Board schedules meeting to begin Superintendent search
The McCracken County School Board has called a special meeting for Monday, February 13th at 8 a.m. to set the search for a new Superintendent into motion. Current Superintendent, Steve Carter, announced in January that he will retire at the end of June. The special meeting will take place at...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves traffic stop results in meth trafficking arrest
A Monday traffic stop on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield resulted in a meth trafficking arrest. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle because of traffic violations. During the stop, though, the two occupants were ordered out of the vehicle so it could be searched. A purse was located in...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tuesday accident causes 3-semi, 15-car accident at Benton exit
BENTON – The Interstate 69 Exit 41 southbound ramp to the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after being blocked for several hours that morning by a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved three semi trucks and 15 passenger vehicles. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Farley man charged, allegedly made over $31,000 in personal purchases with company credit cards
A Farley man was arrested Monday for allegedly misusing company credit cards. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office got a call in December from a local business alleging that an employee was making unauthorized purchases on their company accounts. They accused 31-year-old Cody Anderson of making personal purchases with two company cards.
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart
A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray man arrested for drugs, outstanding warrants
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a wanted Murray man. On Monday, Calloway County Sheriff's deputies spotted 37-year-old Daniel Garner getting into a vehicle. The deputies recognized Garner and were aware that he had outstanding warrants for probation violations. Garner was stopped by Calloway deputies and arrested. Garner's...
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
kbsi23.com
1 arrested after Cape Girardeau police, SEMO Drug Task Force execute 2 search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was arrested after officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on February 2. Officers responded to the 300 block of N. Fountain around 7:45 p.m. to execute a search warrant on...
westkentuckystar.com
Man arrested following fight last week in Metropolis
A Metropolis man was arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest following a fight last week. Metropolis officers were dispatched Wednesday to a fight in progress in the 800 block of Catherine St in which numerous callers stated two men were fighting in the street. An officer asked one of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Man in Mayfield charged with strangulation
A man was arrested in Mayfield after a report of an assault on a woman. On Sunday officers went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate a fight in progress. As police approached, the woman who reported the assault said her husband fled out the back door and ran toward West Farthing Street.
KFVS12
New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new adult high school recently opened its doors. The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is the sixth adult high school in Missouri. The facility will allow adults to not only get their high school diploma, but they also offer free programs; day and evening classes and a free, on-site daycare.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County search warrant snares three on drug and other charges
A search warrant executed at a McCracken County home on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug and other charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched the home on Orchard View Drive as part of a drug investigation. Detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The three...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Kentucky With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Buffets get a bad rap. Because let’s face it: there are lots of *bad* buffets around. Buffets with sorry salad bars full of wilted greens and past-their-prime cucumbers, or breakfast buffets with dry scrambled eggs and a floppy, left-behind pancake. Sirloin Stockade in Murray, however, is the kind of place that will make you rethink your stance on buffets. An amazing buffet with as many delicious desserts as main dishes, this Kentucky restaurant is sure to satisfy your every culinary craving!
