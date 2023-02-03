Tyler Legacy has 7 student-athletes sign to compete in college

Seven Tyler Legacy student-athletes signed for four different sports on Friday morning inside the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.

I’Onna Jones will play volleyball at the University of North Texas. Kyleigh D’Spain will play soccer at Tyler Junior College, while teammate Elise Prince will play soccer at Friends University. Christian Baxter will play football at Tyler Junior College. Three Legacy baseball players are headed to the next level, Tye Arden to National Park College, Walker Freeman to McLennan Community College and Tyler Priest to Seminole State College.