LA Dojo to launch NJPW Academy in March 【NJoA】
Added opportunities to start or advance a wrestling career. Advanced Link: https://forms.gle/VQggoDHcLpTucnAJ8. Beginners Link: https://forms.gle/9RTtpauERuHqaixw5. On March 24 2018, NJPW’s LA Dojo celebrates its 5th Anniversary. With the likes of Clark Connors, Kevin Knight and more starting their NJPW journeys in the Dojo, while Ren Narita and Yuya Uemura have found themselves progressing under the tutelage of Katsuyori Shibata there, the full time, immersive training environment of the LA Dojo has firmly established itself as the premier site of talent development in the United States.
ZSJ toys with time limit in Ishii TV thriller
Zack Sabre Jr. is still NJPW World Television Champion, the first ever defence of the championship gold taking place on February 5 against a determined Tomohiro Ishii. The 15 minute time limit bout started with challenger Ishii surprising the champion somewhat, going to an armbar and Achilles hold in the early going. As the normally straightforward Ishii added wrinkles to his gameplan, Sabre fired back with his own Ishii like strikes, a soccer ball kick ringing off the spine of his foe.
Rogue Army forms as Henare falls in Melbourne
The fourth NJPW TAMASHII card saw spectacular action but a controversial finish, and one of the most popular figures in Melbourne area wrestling suddenly joining BULLET CLUB and Bad Luck Fale’s Rogue Army. A wild main event saw Caveman Ugg and Aaron Henare battling all around the ring and...
