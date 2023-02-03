Zack Sabre Jr. is still NJPW World Television Champion, the first ever defence of the championship gold taking place on February 5 against a determined Tomohiro Ishii. The 15 minute time limit bout started with challenger Ishii surprising the champion somewhat, going to an armbar and Achilles hold in the early going. As the normally straightforward Ishii added wrinkles to his gameplan, Sabre fired back with his own Ishii like strikes, a soccer ball kick ringing off the spine of his foe.

