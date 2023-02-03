Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Softball Senior Days Announced
Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy has announced the senior days for the four Team 27 members that will finish their college career this spring. Feb. 25: Faith Hensley. Hensley is a Ball State transfer, who is playing her first season at the Capstone. Last season, she had a .404 batting average, 63 hits in 156 at bats, accounted for 51 runs, batted in 40 runs, hit 17 home runs, drew 37 walks, and stole 13 bases last season.
Alabama Baseball Releases Television Schedule
The Alabama baseball television schedule has been released for the 2023 season. The team will have nine games in total air on national television, seven on the SEC Network and two on ESPNU. The games on SEC Network are Alabama vs. Florida on March 16 at 6 p.m. CT, Alabama...
Alabama Projected to be Top Seed in Latest Bracketology
The Alabama men's basketball team is still projected to be a No. 1 seed in the upcoming March Madness tournament in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology update. The ESPN analyst has Purdue, Alabama, Houston, and Arizona as the top seeds, followed by Tennessee, Kansas, UCLA, and Texas as No. 2 seeds in the update that was posted on Tuesday afternoon.
Alabama Softball Opens Their Season This Weekend
As the new Alabama softball season starts this Friday at Rhoads Stadium, head coach Patrick Murphy expressed his excitement for what transfers Emma Broadfoot and Faith Hensley will bring to the team this season. “Great pop,” Murphy said of both Hensley and Broadfoot. “I think they're going to add some...
Chances: A Tip Of The Cap To Alabama Baseball
The smell of hot dogs, shelled peanuts and freshly cut grass transcend the air. An array of fans donning ball caps and team apparel fill the stands. Patriotic-themed banners drape around the ballpark, while an organist chimes away at his instruments from the press box and the cadence of home broadcasters appear on pocket radio.
Team Basketball: Read What an Alabama Player did on Saturday
No. 4 Alabama (20-3, 10-0) held off the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9) to win 79-69 on the road. It marked the team's 20th win of the season and improved the team's conference record to 10-0. Freshman Rylan Griffen had another excellent game for the Crimson Tide. The Dallas, Texas native...
Tide Hoops Rises to No. 3 in the AP Poll
After a lackluster 79-69 victory over LSU on the road Saturday, the Tide have risen to No. 3 in the AP Poll. Losses by the Tennessee Volunteers and the Purdue Boilermakers in the past week helped the Tide's case for climbing the rankings. Tennessee lost to Florida 67-54 on Wednesday in Gainesville and the Boilermakers were knocked off by Indiana and its striped pants on Saturday.
Former Georgia Player Thinks Alabama Will Reclaim “King of CFB” Title
There are fans of some college football teams who would be nothing but appreciative if their team came away with a winning season, let alone a bowl victory. For fans of Alabama however, the Crimson Tide's absence from the 2022 College Football Playoffs left many feeling disappointed despite the program coming away with a New Year's Six bowl victory.
Four-Star Athlete Decommits From Alabama
Four-star class of 2024 athlete Martavious Collins has decommitted from The University of Alabama. The prospect announced the decision via a social media post on Monday morning. "I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me since my commitment," wrote Collins. "I truly...
Alabama Graduate Assistant Promoted to Analyst for 2023
The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff is currently shuffling into place for the 2023 season. The Tide recently settled on Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele as its new offensive and defensive coordinators respectively. The Tide lost analyst Todd Grantham to the New Orleans Saints and analyst Dave Huxtable left for...
Holt Ironman Football Squad Has a New Leader
A new head coach of the Holt High School Ironman Football team has reportedly been chosen. Coach Brian Newton will be at the helm of the program for the 2023 season, per Tide 100.9's own Gary Harris. Newton is a known quantity in the Tuscaloosa area. Newton served as an...
Former Alabama Staffer Returns as Defensive Coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has named its next defensive coordinator. University of Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will become the DC at Alabama, according to ESPN senior writer Chris Low. "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third...
Twitter Reacts To Alabama Hiring Kevin Steele As DC
Sunday, ESPN's Chris Low reported Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is accepting the opening for the same position with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Steele replaces the outgoing Pete Golding, who took a job with the Ole Miss Rebels under Lane Kiffin last month. The new Crimson Tide defensive coordinator...
Airport Season Finale: Nick Saban Wraps Up Coordinator Searches From Sunshine State
Monday, Alabama football coach Nick Saban traveled back to Tuscaloosa following an annual post-signing-day vacation trip to Florida. Saban departed for the Sunshine State on Thursday, returning to Tuscaloosa National Airport Monday at around 5:00 p.m. CST with a new defensive coordinator in hand. Kevin Steele, the 64-year-old former Saban...
