Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Senior Days Announced

Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy has announced the senior days for the four Team 27 members that will finish their college career this spring. Feb. 25: Faith Hensley. Hensley is a Ball State transfer, who is playing her first season at the Capstone. Last season, she had a .404 batting average, 63 hits in 156 at bats, accounted for 51 runs, batted in 40 runs, hit 17 home runs, drew 37 walks, and stole 13 bases last season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Releases Television Schedule

The Alabama baseball television schedule has been released for the 2023 season. The team will have nine games in total air on national television, seven on the SEC Network and two on ESPNU. The games on SEC Network are Alabama vs. Florida on March 16 at 6 p.m. CT, Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Projected to be Top Seed in Latest Bracketology

The Alabama men's basketball team is still projected to be a No. 1 seed in the upcoming March Madness tournament in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology update. The ESPN analyst has Purdue, Alabama, Houston, and Arizona as the top seeds, followed by Tennessee, Kansas, UCLA, and Texas as No. 2 seeds in the update that was posted on Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Opens Their Season This Weekend

As the new Alabama softball season starts this Friday at Rhoads Stadium, head coach Patrick Murphy expressed his excitement for what transfers Emma Broadfoot and Faith Hensley will bring to the team this season. “Great pop,” Murphy said of both Hensley and Broadfoot. “I think they're going to add some...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Chances: A Tip Of The Cap To Alabama Baseball

The smell of hot dogs, shelled peanuts and freshly cut grass transcend the air. An array of fans donning ball caps and team apparel fill the stands. Patriotic-themed banners drape around the ballpark, while an organist chimes away at his instruments from the press box and the cadence of home broadcasters appear on pocket radio.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Hoops Rises to No. 3 in the AP Poll

After a lackluster 79-69 victory over LSU on the road Saturday, the Tide have risen to No. 3 in the AP Poll. Losses by the Tennessee Volunteers and the Purdue Boilermakers in the past week helped the Tide's case for climbing the rankings. Tennessee lost to Florida 67-54 on Wednesday in Gainesville and the Boilermakers were knocked off by Indiana and its striped pants on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Athlete Decommits From Alabama

Four-star class of 2024 athlete Martavious Collins has decommitted from The University of Alabama. The prospect announced the decision via a social media post on Monday morning. "I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me since my commitment," wrote Collins. "I truly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Graduate Assistant Promoted to Analyst for 2023

The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff is currently shuffling into place for the 2023 season. The Tide recently settled on Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele as its new offensive and defensive coordinators respectively. The Tide lost analyst Todd Grantham to the New Orleans Saints and analyst Dave Huxtable left for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Holt Ironman Football Squad Has a New Leader

A new head coach of the Holt High School Ironman Football team has reportedly been chosen. Coach Brian Newton will be at the helm of the program for the 2023 season, per Tide 100.9's own Gary Harris. Newton is a known quantity in the Tuscaloosa area. Newton served as an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Staffer Returns as Defensive Coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has named its next defensive coordinator. University of Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will become the DC at Alabama, according to ESPN senior writer Chris Low. "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Twitter Reacts To Alabama Hiring Kevin Steele As DC

Sunday, ESPN's Chris Low reported Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is accepting the opening for the same position with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Steele replaces the outgoing Pete Golding, who took a job with the Ole Miss Rebels under Lane Kiffin last month. The new Crimson Tide defensive coordinator...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

