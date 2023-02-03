Read full article on original website
Irvington HS girls basketball team moves to 15-3
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team defeated Barringer High School 47-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Barringer in Newark. Junior guard Janasia Wilson had 26 points, five rebounds and five steals; junior guard Yadira Marshall had 8 points, four rebounds and three steals; senior guard Fayiona Riley had 6 points and three rebounds; and senior Faith Phillips had 2 points and seven rebounds.
West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches county semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kyley Gary-Grayson, a sophomore, had 21 points with seven rebounds, and junior Mya Bushrod had 18 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 55-35 win over sixth-seeded West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at home.
Columbia HS boys basketball team upsets No. 3 seed Caldwell, advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated third-seed Caldwell High School 52-49 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Caldwell. The CHS Cougars, who improved to 16-4 overall on the season, avenged two losses to Caldwell this...
West Orange HS boys hoops team triumphs over Barringer
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Barringer High School of Newark 48-33 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Barringer, to improve to 11-9 on the season. In earlier action, the WOHS Mountaineers lost to Science Park High School of Newark 51-41 on Tuesday,...
East Orange Campus HS boys hoops falls in the county quarterfinals
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team lost at Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair 72-54 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. Junior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals;...
Irvington HS boys hoops falls to SHP in the ECT quarterfinals
IRVINGTON, NJ — The eighth-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team lost to top-seeded Seton Hall Prep 78-44 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at SHP in West Orange. Senior guard Sean Agard had 20 points, senior forward Renaldo Cambronne and junior forward...
Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team went 2-1 to raise its record to 17-3 on the season. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the top-seeded Pirates defeated No. 8 seed Irvington 78-44 in the quarterfinal round of the 76th Essex County Tournament at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. This Saturday, they will face No. 4 seed Montclair Immaculate Conception at 3 p.m. at West Orange High School in the semifinal round.
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team ends regular season at 15-2
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team completed its regular season going 3-1 last week to up its record to 15-2 on the season. The Pirates have been seeded No. 10 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A team tournament. They were scheduled to travel to St. Joseph Regional in Montvale on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to face No. 7 seed St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) at 5 p.m., past press time. The winner was scheduled tol face No. 2 seed St. Joseph (Montvale) at 7 p.m. that same day.
West Orange HS track teams excel at county meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island on Sunday, Jan. 29. The girls team took fourth place overall with 35 points. The WOHS...
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team defeats Marion P. Charter for its second win in a row
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team defeated Marion P. Charter 61-29 on Friday, Feb. 3, at home on Senior Night. Senior guard Shayne Hinton had 24 points; junior forward Shariff Brown had 10 points; senior forward Tyler Forman had 7 points; senior center Sami Kabakibi had 6 points; senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 4 points, junior guard Malachi Lee had 3 points; senior guard Amare Battice, junior center Evit Dwyer and sophomore forward Rayan Elghaly each had 2 points, and sophomore guard Davieon McClain had 1 point.
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team falls for first time after starting 18-0
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team’s incredible 18-game winning streak to start the season came to an end. The ninth-seeded Ridgers lost to top-seeded Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair 66-32 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immaculate Conception.
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team finishes regular season at 15-2, preps for state team tournament
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team completed its regular season going 3-1 last week to up its record to 15-2 on the season. The Pirates have been seeded No. 10 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A team tournament. They will travel to St. Joseph Regional in Montvale on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to face No. 7 seed St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) at 5 p.m. The winner will face No. 2 seed St. Joseph (Montvale) at 7 p.m. that same day.
West Orange HS senior football players sign with colleges and universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Four West Orange High School football senior standouts have signed with Division I and Division II colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held on Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Assistant Superintendent Hayden Moore, head football coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters.
Andrew Raymon is the West Orange HS Sports Media ‘Scholar Athlete of the Week’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Andrew Raymon is a senior at West Orange High School and has been selected as the West Orange High School Sports Media “Scholar Athlete of the Week.”. Andrew is being recognized for his exceptional athletic and academic achievements. He is a two-sport varsity star in ice hockey and golf, while also maintaining a 4.3 GPA. Andrew is also involved in several organizations, including Mountaineer Mentors, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Societies, and is a youth hockey coach. He plans to study finance in college.
Glen Ridge HS senior football lineman Jake Russell signs with Division 1 Valparaiso University
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Jake Russell signed a national letter of intent in accepting a football scholarship to Valparaiso University in Indiana. Russell was honored during a ceremony at GRHS on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Among those in attendance were his parents, Kim and Todd Russell; his sister, Kasey. who is in the eighth grade; GRHS head football coach Manj Singh; assistant football coach and offensive coordinator Chris Ferrara; teammates and friends.
East Orange Campus HS senior football lineman EJ Pullins signs with Lincoln University
EAST ORANGE, NJ — By Kerry E. Porter. National Signing Day for student-athletes, mainly for high school football players, around the country, took place on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Although some have taken advantage of the early signing period in December, Feb. 1 was the hallmark for all players who made their intentions known by signing their National Letters of Intent, better known as the NLI, not to be confused with NIL, which is the Name, Image, and Likeness. As part of changing the culture, East Orange Campus has made it a point to show the achievements of their students on and off the playing field as well as inside the classroom.
