Power restored after downtown Cheyenne outage

CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy experienced an electrical power outage in the downtown Cheyenne area Friday afternoon that lasted about an hour.

According to a news release, the outage affected locations between Lincolnway and Pershing Boulevard, as well as the area of Eighth Avenue. Approximately 4,050 customers experienced a service interruption between 2:15 and 3:23 p.m.

Spokesperson Laurie Farkas said the outage was the result of an equipment malfunction, but offered no other details.