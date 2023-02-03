ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Power restored after downtown Cheyenne outage

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Bkzp_0kbuz48q00

CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy experienced an electrical power outage in the downtown Cheyenne area Friday afternoon that lasted about an hour.

According to a news release, the outage affected locations between Lincolnway and Pershing Boulevard, as well as the area of Eighth Avenue. Approximately 4,050 customers experienced a service interruption between 2:15 and 3:23 p.m.

Spokesperson Laurie Farkas said the outage was the result of an equipment malfunction, but offered no other details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy