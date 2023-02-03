Read full article on original website
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
The Chef behind Poppy + Rose Brunch wants you to see what's really CookingCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com
Mission San Juan Capistrano Brings Back VIP Tours
Visitors to Mission San Juan Capistrano can once again check out unseen areas of the historic grounds through VIP tours. VIP guests will be led by an experienced guide and get to explore a wine vat and private Sacristy of the Ruins in small groups, a news release said. Each...
The Pendry Hotel to Bring Luxury to Newport Beach
The location will be under the leadership of General Manager David Hoffman
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences
The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Hollywood Bowl reveals summer 2023 lineup
The Hollywood Bowl's 2023 summer lineup was revealed on Tuesday and Janet Jackson will be the opening performance on June 10. Jackson's show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA. "As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead," said LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People along with an array of other performances are on the summer calendar.Here is list of the performances:June...
theregistrysocal.com
IRA Capital Sells 157,322 SQFT Retail Plaza in Ventura for $66MM
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Poinsettia Plaza, a 157,322-square-foot shopping center in Ventura, California. The asset traded for $66 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller, IRA Capital. “The sale of...
Main Street in Huntington Beach set to fully reopen to traffic; outdoor dining to end
Almost three years later, the city is ready to see Main Street go back to what it was. On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to reopen the second block of Main Street.
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
thecapistranodispatch.com
South County Veterans Honor 80th Anniversary of the ‘Immortal Chaplains’
Veterans from groups around South County met at San Clemente’s Park Semper Fi on Friday, Feb. 3, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of a monumental sacrifice during World War II. Dana Point’s VFW Post 9934, San Clemente’s American Legion Post 423 and the Marine Corps League South Coast Detachment...
New measure in Huntington Beach could limit what flags are displayed on city property
Councilmember Pat Burns has proposed a new ordinance that would only allow the American flag, California state flag and the city of Huntington Beach flag to be flown.
thecapistranodispatch.com
San Juan Hills, JSerra, St. Margaret’s Teams Earn Top-Four Seeds as CIF-SS Playoff Brackets are Released
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Four of San Juan Capistrano’s five high schools qualified 13 total teams to the CIF-SS playoffs, as the postseason brackets for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo were released over the weekend.
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
KTLO
Former area resident among winners at Grammy Awards
Ashley McBryde (right) and Carly Pearce celebrate winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. (Photo courtesy of Ashley McBryde) A former area resident was among the winners at the biggest award show in the music industry. Ashley McBryde, who was raised in Mammoth Spring, joined Carly Pearce in winning the award for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance during the 65th-annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO
TEMECULA, Calif. - A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week. Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were in their own car, when they passed the white Tesla Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. Dolas, who works in the entertainment business, took out...
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash
The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
