Clarkton, NC

Clarkton School of Discovery Wins Multitude of Awards; student Quadir Brown, Secures NC Junior Beta Club Vice President Office

 4 days ago
bladenonline.com

Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club Performs Powerfully at State Convention

HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro from January 27-28 where they competed with other Betas in grades 9-12 from throughout the state. Students participated in academic and artistic events ranging from individual to large group competitions. This year’s Beta theme, Power of Beta, was incorporated into many of the projects and performances.
HARRELLS, NC
bladenonline.com

West Bladen AJROTC Defeats Smith Station MCJROTC In Air Rifle League

West Bladen AJROTC defeated Smith Station MCJROTC 915.3 to 858.2 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League. West Bladen AJROTC was led by Marissa Taylor, who shot a 255.0. The remaining contributing members were Sarah Hash, Ashley Resindez, and John Hundley. They are from Bladenboro and are coached by Hash.
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

Concealed Carry Class Scheduled March 25

The Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association has scheduled a concealed carry class Saturday, March 25 at the Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center. The training center, which used to be a prison located between Elizabethtown and White Lake, is located at 5853 U.S. 701 North, Elizabethtown. The class will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Headlines … 50 Years Ago

Here were some of the stories making news in Bladen County in 1973:. • Blueberry Queen Wanda Locklear appeared on the daytime TV show “The Dating Game.”. • Attorney W. Leslie Johnson joined the law firm of Hester and Hester in Elizabethtown. • Top Mode Manufacturing of Elizabethtown filed...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Trail Bridge Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Scheduled Feb. 17

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Friday, Feb. 17 to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Attendees should gather at the Jones Lake State Park visitor center parking lot by 1:45 p.m. for a short walk to the bridge site. Jones Lake State Park is located at 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Tuesday

Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Feb. 7:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Bladen schools are home for their final regular season games. East Bladen plays Red Springs and West Bladen plays St. Pauls. Junior varsity boys game begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 and varsity boys about 7:30.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated

After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

