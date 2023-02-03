Read full article on original website
ophthalmologytimes.com
Endogena Therapeutics receives FDA fast track designation for retinitis pigmentosa treatment
According to the company, EA-2353 takes a novel, small-molecule approach and selectively activates endogenous retinal stem and progenitor cells, which differentiate into photoreceptors and can potentially preserve or restore visual function. Endogena Therapeutics Inc. announced today the FDA has designated the investigation of EA-2353 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Glaucoma 360: History and insight to the future
Adrienne Graves, PhD, and Andrew Iwach, MD, co-founders of Glaucoma 360, share insights into the formation of the Glaucoma Research Foundation and what makes Glaucoma 360 such a unique conference. Adrienne Graves, PhD, and Andrew Iwach, MD, co-founders of Glaucoma 360, sat down with MJH Life Sciences' Peg Achenbach, OD,...
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Medical News Today
What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
CNET
Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk
Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Recall alert: Thyroid medication recalled over potency concerns
A drug used to treat hypothyroidism is being recalled.
The 3 Types of Anti-Inflammatory Tea That the Longest-Living People on the Planet Drink Most
Though there’s no magic potion for longevity or a secretly hidden fountain of youth, we’ve learned from National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the Blue Zones, that there are several things that we can include in our diet that offer longevity-boosting benefits.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
scitechdaily.com
Experts Debunk Scientific Claims That Human Babies Are Colonized by Bacteria Before Birth
Leading experts from several scientific disciplines find flaws in studies that suggest the existence of a “fetal microbiome.”. Scientific claims that babies harbor live bacteria while still in the womb are inaccurate, and may have impeded research progress, according to University College Cork (UCC) researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, which led a perspective published today (January 25, 2023) in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
North Platte Telegraph
New study finds smoking cannabis does not contribute to reduced lung function
Perhaps the most thorough of its kind, a new study seems to indicate that tobacco is still the real danger. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Dementia and Cognitive Tests - What is the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale
Cognitive tests are commonly used to assess the mental abilities of individuals with dementia. These tests help medical professionals diagnose dementia and track its progression over time. They also help to determine the severity of the condition and the best course of treatment.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Considering cataract surgery and reduction of dementia in Europe
The procedure facilitates an independent life, better care and fewer costs. Dementia is a progressive deterioration in cognitive function not related to normal ageing and secondary to different diseases. It results from various diseases and injuries affecting the brain. The most commonly affected areas include memory, visuospatial function, perception, orientation, language, attention and problem solving.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Indicates That Antibiotics Can Increase Older Adults’ Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Frequent antibiotics use may increase the risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease for adults over 40, according to research published in the journal Gut. The study suggests that individuals taking antibiotics for gut infections have a higher risk, with the risk being greatest 1-2 years after use. Mounting evidence suggests...
ophthalmologytimes.com
CLOSE study offers updated surgical classification for treating large full-thickness macular holes
According to investigators, a new proposed classification for large and extra-large full-thickness macular holes is based on the surgical results achieved with different surgical techniques. A new proposed classification for large and extra-large full-thickness macular holes (MHs) is based on the surgical results achieved with different surgical techniques,1 according to...
