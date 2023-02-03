Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68 Gambling Preview: Can Fedor Emelianenko and Derrick Lewis punch their way to upset wins?

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s minimal UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything’
Dana White disagrees with Islam Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion of UFC 284. The reigning UFC Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive first attempted title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in Perth, Australia, this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023). In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking. The UFC boss, White, offered his thoughts earlier today (Tues., Feb. 7, 2023).
Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
sportszion.com
“I think it is aggression” Michael Chandler reveals his pick for best fighter between Khabib Nurmagomeodov, Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 284 headliner
Islam Makhachev or Khabib Nurmagomedov? Most fans and fighters alike don’t want to talk much about this question as both fighters are seen as brothers. But with their impressive performances inside the Octagon the question sometimes comes up and Michael Chandler tried to answer this tough question. During an...
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
MMAmania.com
Dana White backs Derrick Lewis after latest loss: ‘He isn’t going anywhere’
“The Black Beast” isn’t going anywhere. Derrick Lewis suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68, getting absolutely run over by Serghei Spivac in the main event. Lewis never even touched Spivac, who took his opponent down and submitted him with an arm triangle choke three minutes into the first round (watch the finish here).
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
USADA releases statement regarding the eligibility of Conor McGregor to resume competition
The USADA has released a statement regarding the eligibility of Conor McGregor to resume competition. It was announced by UFC President, Dana White that former champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) would return to coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter ‘ against Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in May of this year.
UFC commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors about special treatment
Following her historic UFC commentary debut, Laura Sanko addressed gross rumors about her. Sanko became the first female in the modern era to serve as a commentator for a UFC card. Sanko joined the broadcast team alongside Michael Bisping and John Gooden for UFC Vegas 68. The event was headlined by a heavyweight tilt between Sergey Spivak and Derrick Lewis. Spivak picked up the victory via first-round submission.
CBS Sports
UFC 284 fight card -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Five storylines to watch in Australia
Just a few weeks shy of the 13th anniversary of the first UFC card held on Australian soil, the promotion will return Down Under on Saturday for the 16th time overall when it presents UFC 284 from RAC Arena in Perth. The top-heavy fight card offers a pair of can't-miss...
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
