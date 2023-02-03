Read full article on original website
‘The final straw;’ Mikesell’s employee says company gave workers 10-day warning of closure
Just under a week after learning a historic Dayton company Mikesell’s would be closing its doors, a now-former employee opens up about the upcoming closure.
Darke County Fair board unveils building plans for fairgrounds
According to the Daily Advocate, visitors could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair.
wktn.com
HCSO Announces Suspicious Link on a Facebook Post
A recent post on the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page included a link which directed readers to a site where clothing bearing the seal of the Sheriff’s Office could be purchased. The sale of such clothing has not been authorized, according to a post from Sunday. In...
Retro candy store to open in Tipp City
Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is "reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.
dayton.com
Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy
Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at its new location in Troy. The craft beer bar will open following the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. “We...
AC Hotel Dayton announces grand opening in March
“We’re thrilled to join the Dayton community and offer visitors a refined, yet approachable hospitality experience that is unique to the area,” Ian Legros, General Manager, said. “As the area continues to see growth, we are committed to offering all visitors a comfortable and thoughtful stay while enjoying all that Water Street District has to offer.”
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club hears State of the County address from Allen County Commissioners at Monday meeting
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County commissioners giving their State of the County address to Lima Rotary and say the county is on solid ground. Commissioners Brian Winegardner and Cory Noonan talking about the county's operating and capital budgets. By law the county has to have a balanced budget and 2023's operating budget is just north of $35 million with 62% of that funded by sales tax. Noonan says they will keep a close eye on it throughout the year.
WLWT 5
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after farm tractor overturns in Preble County
NEW PARIS, Ohio — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a farm tractor overturned on Crubaugh Road in Preble County Sunday afternoon. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 4300 block of Crubaugh Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday regarding an overturned tractor with entrapment.
hometownstations.com
Local Girl Scout Builds Little Free Library for Lima Memorial Health System Pediatrics
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A local girl scout made a generous donation to ensure that all kids have access to free books!. 12 year-old Kaelee Burkholder with Girl Scout Troop 21252 donated a Little Free Library to the Lima Memorial Health System Pediatrics Office. On Tuesday Evening, Kaelee and her fellow girl scouts filled the library with free age-appropriate books to kids of all ages. Kaelee constructed and painted the library herself for her Girl Scout Bronze Award Project where she put in 20 hours of work to build. Before the ceremony, we spoke with Kaelee on why this project was very important to fulfill.
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Fairgrounds welcomes area farmers for annual Ag and Agronomy Day
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fairgrounds held their annual Ag and Agronomy Day where farmers catch up on the latest trends in the agriculture world to benefit their operations. Nathan Kitchens takes a closer look. Area farmers and those with agriculture interests gathered at the Allen County...
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
westbendnews.net
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick
Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
hometownstations.com
Johnny Appleseed Metro Park hosts Groundhog Day-themed "Stories in the Woods"
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Although Groundhog Day was last week, kids went to the park Sunday to celebrate the holiday in nature. The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District's "Stories in the Woods" program featured a story reading about Groundhog Day, a chance to check out animal pelts and a real stuffed groundhog, and an activity about shadows as they walked through a trail in Heritage Park.
countynewsonline.org
The Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville,...
