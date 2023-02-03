Read full article on original website
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
Country star Trace Adkins is coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Country music artist Trace Adkins is scheduled to visit the Ozarks during his national Somewhere In America tour. Adkins is set to play at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Presale tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 7, on […]
lakeexpo.com
HK's Restaurant & Bar at The Lodge of Four Seasons - Live Music by Drew Stevens
Saturday, February 4, 11, & 18, 2023, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. WHERE: HK's Restaurant & Bar @ The Lodge Of Four Seasons, 315 Four Seasons Dr., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Nashville Recording Artist, Drew Stevens, is no stranger to hard work, persistence and determination. As an accomplished singer, songwriter, musician and businessman, Stevens has lived by the never give up philosophy. "If you get knocked down, you get back up and keep going!"
One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri
Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
The Best Barbershop in Missouri has a Cigar Lounge inside it
This great barber shop is not located in the big cities of St. Louis, Kansas City, or even Columbia, no it is in a small Missouri town. Still, it offers a world-class barbershop experience with cigars, cuts, and adult beverages. The winner of Missouri's Best Barber Shop Award for 2023...
OnlyInYourState
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Missouri Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
All-you-can-eat usually conjures images of a buffet brimming with delicious dishes and decadent desserts. We make trip after trip, piling our plates high with our favorite foods until we are absolutely and happily stuffed. Did you know there’s another all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t include a buffet? Yep, order all you want from the menu at this Missouri restaurant, which promises a unique culinary experience.
KOMU
Local family holds memorial for unhoused man
COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food...
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
lakeexpo.com
Harold Crider (November 15, 1945 - February 2, 2023)
Harold J. Crider, age 77, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. He was born in Maries County on November 15, 1945, son of the late Samuel and Anna (Sudheimer) Crider. On June 12, 1965, in Maries County, Harold was united in marriage to Mary Margaret Thompson, who survives at their home.
KYTV
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire near Macks Creek burns 40 acres
A natural cover fire burns about 40 acres in Camden County. The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District reports crews were called Saturday afternoon to the fire in the 1300 block of Storm Ridge Road, about two miles east of Macks Creek. When crews arrived, they found approximately 40 acres...
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
Missouri château one of the largest homes in America
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part.
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is investigating after a house fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of West Leslie Lane around 1:00 am Monday. The department says there was a family of three in the home when the fire started. Fire officials told ABC 17 News that crews arrived The post Fire crews say family of three is safe after Columbia house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.
KYTV
Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
tanktransport.com
3 Sentenced For Stealing Converters
3 Sentenced for Stealing Converters in Missouri and a Scheme to Transport Stolen Catalytic Converters Across State Lines. Thousands of Catalytic Converters Stolen as Part of a Multi-Million-Dollar Business. Missouri residents Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield; and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, were sentenced...
