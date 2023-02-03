Read full article on original website
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations this afternoon (Monday) following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,”...
Ridgecroft sweeps Northeast Academy
AHOSKIE – Ridgecroft School closed out its 2022-23 basketball regular season by sweeping Northeast Academy in varsity action here Friday night. In the varsity girls game, the Lady Rams turned a narrow 9-8 first quarter advantage into a 48-42 win by holding off a Northeast rally in the fourth quarter.
No runs…no hits…no errors
MURFREESBORO – Bailey Wilcox pitched the program’s third-ever perfect game as the Chowan softball team swept Virginia State in a non-conference doubleheader here Saturday afternoon to give Coach Junior Bailey his first wins at Chowan in his debut. Wilcox, a junior right-hander, recorded a perfect game in game...
