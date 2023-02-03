GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's tennis has added two home matches to their February nonconference schedule, head coach Roland Thornqvist announced Monday morning. The Gators will welcome in-state rival Florida State to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex for the latest installment of the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season, the Orange & Blue earned three victories over the Seminoles, including a win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO