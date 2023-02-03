ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Gators Add Two February Home Matches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's tennis has added two home matches to their February nonconference schedule, head coach Roland Thornqvist announced Monday morning. The Gators will welcome in-state rival Florida State to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex for the latest installment of the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season, the Orange & Blue earned three victories over the Seminoles, including a win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

No. 18 Florida Secures Road Victory at Baylor

WACO, Texas – Florida women's tennis earned an impressive victory on the road at Baylor on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Bears, 6-1, in Waco. Ranked No. 18 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's rankings, Florida (3-1, 0-0 SEC), earned their best win of the season with Baylor (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) receiving votes in the most recent ITA poll.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Wildcats Hold Off Late Gators Charge

UF cut a 14-point lead to three inside a minute to go, but a missed 3-pointer and UK freshman Cason Wallace's two free throws allowed the Wildcats to hold on for a 72-67 win at Rupp Arena, despite another sensational performance from fifth-year forward Colin Castleton. LEXINGTON, Ky. — They...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gator Talk Continues Tuesday with Kevin O'Sullivan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The spring edition of Gator Talk resumes Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. with Head Baseball Coach Kevin O'Sullivan joining host Jeff Cardozo on the airwaves at the Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe. Tuesday marks the fourth of six scheduled shows this spring including O'Sullivan's lone appearance....
GAINESVILLE, FL

