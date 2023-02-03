ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Gators Add Two February Home Matches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's tennis has added two home matches to their February nonconference schedule, head coach Roland Thornqvist announced Monday morning. The Gators will welcome in-state rival Florida State to the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex for the latest installment of the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season, the Orange & Blue earned three victories over the Seminoles, including a win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
floridagators.com

Gators Fall to Rebels in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. – A tough afternoon from the field proved too much for Florida women's basketball to overcome on Sunday, falling to Ole Miss in Oxford, 68-42. KK Deans led the Orange & Blue (14-9, 3-7 SEC) with her first career double-double, ending with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She was the lone Gator in double-figures, as the team shot 13-of-54 (24.1%) from the field and 4-of-11 (36.4%) from three-point range. Ole Miss(19-5, 8-3 SEC) ended the afternoon shooting 26-of-60 (43.3%) from the field and 4-of-12 (33.3%) from deep, led by 18 points from Angel Baker.
floridagators.com

No. 18 Florida Secures Road Victory at Baylor

WACO, Texas – Florida women's tennis earned an impressive victory on the road at Baylor on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Bears, 6-1, in Waco. Ranked No. 18 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's rankings, Florida (3-1, 0-0 SEC), earned their best win of the season with Baylor (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) receiving votes in the most recent ITA poll.
