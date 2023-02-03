OXFORD, Miss. – A tough afternoon from the field proved too much for Florida women's basketball to overcome on Sunday, falling to Ole Miss in Oxford, 68-42. KK Deans led the Orange & Blue (14-9, 3-7 SEC) with her first career double-double, ending with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She was the lone Gator in double-figures, as the team shot 13-of-54 (24.1%) from the field and 4-of-11 (36.4%) from three-point range. Ole Miss(19-5, 8-3 SEC) ended the afternoon shooting 26-of-60 (43.3%) from the field and 4-of-12 (33.3%) from deep, led by 18 points from Angel Baker.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO