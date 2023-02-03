ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley's Florida Mansion She Bought From Lisa Marie Presley In 2000 Hits Market For $6 Million Two Months After Actress' Passing

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Mega

The Florida mansion actress Kirstie Alley purchased from Lisa Marie Presley more than two decades ago was recently put on the market for nearly $6 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alley, who bought the mansion from Lisa Marie in 2000 for $1.5 million, reportedly used the nine-bedroom and 9.5 bathroom residence as a vacation home up until her death in December 2022 after a short battle with stage 4 colon cancer .

Mega

According to Daily Mail , the mansion is located on the waterfront of Clearwater, Florida in the city's Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood and is now on the market for $5.95 million - although the property's listing agent, Ray Cassano of Station Square Realty, LLC , revealed the home is already under contract.

The waterfront mansion reportedly features a media room, a 60-foot dock, a 200-foot protective wall, a heated pool and three balconies.

Station Square Realty, LLC

Surprisingly, this is not the first time the mansion has been put up for sale.

In March 2001, less than 12 months after Alley purchased the mansion from Lisa Marie, the late Cheers actress’ company True Blue Productions sold the home to a woman named Carol A. Berc .

According to online records, Alley repurchased the mansion once again seven years later in 2008 for $1.8 million.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alley passed away on December 5, 2022 after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that May. She was 71.

Mega

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the Look Who's Talking Now actress’ family said in a statement confirming Alley’s passing.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the family continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Alley’s death certificate later showed the actress passed away at her Clearwater, Florida home, and a memorial for Alley was subsequently held at Scientology’s Clearwater headquarters .

Alley was a devout Scientologist for the majority of her life, converting to the religion in 1979 after departing her hometown in Wichita, Kansas for Los Angeles.

Mega

“I thought: '[Scientology] either really works or it doesn't.' So I packed up and moved to Los Angeles to find out,” she said in an interview that same year.

Lisa Marie Presley, whom Alley bought the Clearwater mansion from and who tragically passed away on January 12, 2023 at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest , was also a Scientologist – although it is rumored Lisa Marie left the religion in 2014.

Comments / 17

Angel
4d ago

It seems like both Kristie Alley and Lisa Marie Presley died and now their homes are for sale .Cashing in on the names and the death of these two women .Very sad that greed gets the better of good judgement .

Reply(6)
10
Joyce Kanadet
4d ago

Lisa Probaly Sold It Cause She Was Stepping AwY From That SCIENTOLOGY Crap!!! Thank God

Reply
12
Tommy Guns
3d ago

What's the purpose of owning a multi million dollar home just to have to leave it behind when you die?

Reply(3)
6
 

CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

