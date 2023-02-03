ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NJ.com

Yankees add pitching depth, sign journeyman right-hander

Ian Hamilton, come on down. MLB Trade Rumors reports the right-hander signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees and “will presumably be invited to participate in major league spring training.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old Hamilton has spent parts of three big-league...
NJ.com

Yankees’ potential trade target not going anywhere anytime soon

The New York Yankees are looking for an outfielder. And they have been linked to Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates in trade rumors. But Pirates general manager Ben Cherington is not looking to part ways with his star outfielder. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Mariners sign Yankees draft bust

With the No. 32 pick overall in the 2013 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees selected outfielder Aaron Judge. I think it’s safe to say that move paid off, with the slugger winning the 2022 American League MVP Award after setting a new single-season AL record with 62 home runs while contending for the Triple Crown.
SEATTLE, WA
Empire Sports Media

The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade

Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Even Brian Cashman thinks Yankees fans are spoiled

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman thinks fans are wrong for thinking the 2022 season was a failure. The New York Yankees fanbase last experienced a World Series trip back in 2009, where the team defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. They have never made it back to the Fall Classic since then, as seasons of promise fell short of expectations. In fact, the Phillies made it back to the World Series before the Yankees did. Of course, the Yankees clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League last season, and made it to the Championship Series. But, they were swept by their hated rivals in the Houston Astros, who celebrated their AL pennant inside Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

