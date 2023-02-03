New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman thinks fans are wrong for thinking the 2022 season was a failure. The New York Yankees fanbase last experienced a World Series trip back in 2009, where the team defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. They have never made it back to the Fall Classic since then, as seasons of promise fell short of expectations. In fact, the Phillies made it back to the World Series before the Yankees did. Of course, the Yankees clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League last season, and made it to the Championship Series. But, they were swept by their hated rivals in the Houston Astros, who celebrated their AL pennant inside Yankee Stadium.

