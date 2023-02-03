Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.04MM shares of SYSCO Corporation (SYY). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 31.52MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

