FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils proposal to cut taxes for middle-class, working families
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced a legislative proposal that he said would provide tax relief for middle-class and working families.
ctexaminer.com
A ‘Wake-Up Call’ On Darien’s Trees
We are a group of residents and friends alarmed by tree loss in Darien. Trees provide environmental, ecological, and health benefits to the community. The Governor’s Council on Climate Change has published extensively, documenting that trees offer natural solutions to offset the impact of extreme weather due to climate change.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Lamont proposes biggest income tax reduction in state history
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday a plan he says will reduce income tax rates for Connecticut's middle class. "You don't have to apply for this," the governor said at a press conference Monday morning. "You don't have to fill out forms. You will see a reduction in your withholding, which means you'll be keeping more of what you earn."
westportjournal.com
Westport FD joins mass response to two Weston blazes
WESTPORT — It was all hands on deck as Westport firefighters joined in a mutual-aid response Saturday to help Weston firefighters battle two house fires. Fire heavily damaged homes on Davis Hill Road and Hemlock Ridge. Joining in the response to the back-to-back blazes were fire crews from Wilton,...
constructiondive.com
Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort
Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Eyewitness News
Water main break in Bristol affects numerous streets
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Water has been shut off from Hull Street to Cawley Street in Bristol due to a water main break. The Bristol Water and Sewer Department says the shutdown may affect many other streets in the area since South Street is a main transmission line. “Our crews...
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
Eyewitness News
The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago
(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Health Dept. Warns of Spike in Overdoses
A local health department is trying to put out the word out after it sees an uptick in overdoses in its community. Health officials with the city of Waterbury say they are noticing a number of those that have overdosed used a mixture of fentanyl and one or more, what were described as, street drugs, as well as opiates.
Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
ctexaminer.com
Beach Association Blows the Whistle on Sewer Costs, State Consent Order
OLD LYME — One of the town’s chartered beach associations has declared the upcoming multimillion dollar sewer project economically unfeasible and is calling for the state’s consent order to be modified or revoked. The Old Lyme Shores Beach Association is one of three beach communities in a...
darienite.com
Latest Health Reports for Darien Restaurants and Other Food-Serving Establishments
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. Of those, one inspections resulted in a “B” rating and the other five each received an “A.” No establishment was rated “C.”
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut. As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 outages in its service territory.
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
NECN
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
