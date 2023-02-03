ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning

Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
TORRINGTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

A ‘Wake-Up Call’ On Darien’s Trees

We are a group of residents and friends alarmed by tree loss in Darien. Trees provide environmental, ecological, and health benefits to the community. The Governor’s Council on Climate Change has published extensively, documenting that trees offer natural solutions to offset the impact of extreme weather due to climate change.
DARIEN, CT
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Lamont proposes biggest income tax reduction in state history

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday a plan he says will reduce income tax rates for Connecticut's middle class. "You don't have to apply for this," the governor said at a press conference Monday morning. "You don't have to fill out forms. You will see a reduction in your withholding, which means you'll be keeping more of what you earn."
EAST HARTFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Westport FD joins mass response to two Weston blazes

WESTPORT — It was all hands on deck as Westport firefighters joined in a mutual-aid response Saturday to help Weston firefighters battle two house fires. Fire heavily damaged homes on Davis Hill Road and Hemlock Ridge. Joining in the response to the back-to-back blazes were fire crews from Wilton,...
WESTPORT, CT
constructiondive.com

Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort

Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
LEDYARD, CT
zip06.com

A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons

So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Water main break in Bristol affects numerous streets

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Water has been shut off from Hull Street to Cawley Street in Bristol due to a water main break. The Bristol Water and Sewer Department says the shutdown may affect many other streets in the area since South Street is a main transmission line. “Our crews...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

The Blizzard of ‘78 struck 45 years ago

(WFSB) – It’s been a mild winter, but 45 years ago we were in a fierce winter storm known as the Blizzard of ‘78. It’s sunny and beautiful out, but 45 years ago today and Tuesday there was almost 17 inches of snow in Hartford. Snow...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Health Dept. Warns of Spike in Overdoses

A local health department is trying to put out the word out after it sees an uptick in overdoses in its community. Health officials with the city of Waterbury say they are noticing a number of those that have overdosed used a mixture of fentanyl and one or more, what were described as, street drugs, as well as opiates.
WATERBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Beach Association Blows the Whistle on Sewer Costs, State Consent Order

OLD LYME — One of the town’s chartered beach associations has declared the upcoming multimillion dollar sewer project economically unfeasible and is calling for the state’s consent order to be modified or revoked. The Old Lyme Shores Beach Association is one of three beach communities in a...
OLD LYME, CT
darienite.com

Latest Health Reports for Darien Restaurants and Other Food-Serving Establishments

Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1. Of those, one inspections resulted in a “B” rating and the other five each received an “A.” No establishment was rated “C.”
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy