Austin, TX

Austin Chronicle

The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers Demands Higher Pay at South by Southwest

Over 120 musicians have signed a letter demanding higher pay for playing South by Southwest. SXSW Music, which lands in Austin March 13-18, has long offered artists either an official wristband to attend the festival, or $250 payment. This morning, the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) launched their Fair Pay at SXSW campaign requesting $750 payment to all artists. Artists signed onto the effort include Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto, Eve 6, Zola Jesus, Speedy Ortiz, Downtown Boys, Half Waif, and Illuminati Hotties.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Meet Chupie the Chupacabra who 'doesn't give a meow'

Chupie the Chupacabra simply doesn't give a meow, but he does call Austin home. You can typically catch the viral sensation on TikTok or Instagram, but Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow got to meet the legend himself and learn all about him, his style, and his unique breed.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

A Change of Location but the Same Spirit at South Congress Books

A small storefront housing thousands of vintage and used books on South Congress Avenue represented the realization of Sheri Tornatore’s dream to open a bookstore. That is, until the new property owner priced her out of the renowned shopping street. South Congress Books closed its doors to its loyal...
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Michelle's Patisserie moving headquarters to Liberty Hill after Food Network win

Michelle Doyon is having her cake and eating it, too, after winning $10,000 to move her dream forward of opening a bakery in Liberty Hill. Doyon, who owns Michelle’s Patisserie in Austin, recently competed on the Food Network show “The Big Bake Holiday,” where she and two teammates had to bake a five-foot-tall cake in five hours that was not only impressive in looks, but also in taste. Doyon and her team came out on top against two other teams on the show and won $10,000.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center

Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
malta

Flying from Austin, Texas to Bermuda Islands: A Guide to Airlines and Prices

Bermuda is a popular destination for travelers, known for its stunning beaches, rich history, and stunning architecture. If you're planning a trip to Bermuda, you'll need to know how to get there. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is a major hub in Texas and offers several flights to Bermuda. Here is a comprehensive guide to all airlines and prices that offer flights from Austin to Bermuda.
AUSTIN, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?

23-year-old Pinkie Mae Davis-Herron got married in 1970 at the young age of 14 years old. She and her husband had two children and the couple divorced in 1975. Pinkie, who is a tomboy, enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. She is a drummer who played in local bands, reports Whereabouts Still Unknown. Pinkie worked in Del Valle, Texas, a suburb of Austin, at the Golden Nugget, a local motel with a bar. Sometime around Labor Day, Pinkie was seen driving in the direction of her job. She saw a friend, blew her horn, and waved. This is the last known sighting of Pinkie.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX

Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
AUSTIN, TX
philosophynews.com

Richard Sackler House: Former Austin Dwelling

Nickname Richard Age77Date of Birth 10.3.1945Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth 1 billion USD Height Not known. Richard Sackler is a businessman in America who served as the president and chairman of Purdue Pharma. The company was known for the development of OxyContin. Richard Sackler is a billionaire, and his company Purdue Pharma has been at the receiving end of several lawsuits and pharmacies.
AUSTIN, TX

