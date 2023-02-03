Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers Demands Higher Pay at South by Southwest
Over 120 musicians have signed a letter demanding higher pay for playing South by Southwest. SXSW Music, which lands in Austin March 13-18, has long offered artists either an official wristband to attend the festival, or $250 payment. This morning, the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) launched their Fair Pay at SXSW campaign requesting $750 payment to all artists. Artists signed onto the effort include Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto, Eve 6, Zola Jesus, Speedy Ortiz, Downtown Boys, Half Waif, and Illuminati Hotties.
fox7austin.com
Meet Chupie the Chupacabra who 'doesn't give a meow'
Chupie the Chupacabra simply doesn't give a meow, but he does call Austin home. You can typically catch the viral sensation on TikTok or Instagram, but Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow got to meet the legend himself and learn all about him, his style, and his unique breed.
Georgetown Palace Theatre announces meet and greet, open casting call
Georgetown Palace Theatre is hosting a meet and greet Feb. 7. (Community Impact staff) "Once On This Island," which is currently in production at the Georgetown Palace Theatre, is looking for actors of all ages for roles in its show, according to the theatre. The meet and greet will be...
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Austin Chronicle
A Change of Location but the Same Spirit at South Congress Books
A small storefront housing thousands of vintage and used books on South Congress Avenue represented the realization of Sheri Tornatore’s dream to open a bookstore. That is, until the new property owner priced her out of the renowned shopping street. South Congress Books closed its doors to its loyal...
High-End Mexican Cuisine to Soon Open in Austin
“People have seen what we’ve done in a casual setting, and we want to say what we can do at the higher-end. We really believe that Mexican should be considered fine dining and represented proudly as such.”
inforney.com
Michelle's Patisserie moving headquarters to Liberty Hill after Food Network win
Michelle Doyon is having her cake and eating it, too, after winning $10,000 to move her dream forward of opening a bakery in Liberty Hill. Doyon, who owns Michelle’s Patisserie in Austin, recently competed on the Food Network show “The Big Bake Holiday,” where she and two teammates had to bake a five-foot-tall cake in five hours that was not only impressive in looks, but also in taste. Doyon and her team came out on top against two other teams on the show and won $10,000.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center
Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
Former Alamo Heights athlete paralyzed after tingling sensation turned out to be rare disorder
SAN ANTONIO — “I had everything going for me and then within two days it was just taken away," said Angel Anthony Cortez, a Texas State student who was just diagnosed with a rare disorder. The 23-year-old was intubated for weeks, but is now able to talk about...
Discovering the Best Eats in Austin, A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants
Austin, Texas is known for its diverse food scene, offering a range of cuisine options to satisfy every palate. From authentic Tex-Mex to innovative farm-to-table options, the city has a wealth of options for food lovers. Here are some of the best restaurants in Austin:
Austin business Daily Juice Cafe closes all locations
Austin company Daily Juice Cafe closed all of its locations as of Jan. 22 (Courtesy Daily Juice Cafe) Austin-based company Daily Juice Cafe officially closed all of its locations Jan. 22. The company’s location in Westlake at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 245, West Lake Hills, closed in 2022. The...
Flying from Austin, Texas to Bermuda Islands: A Guide to Airlines and Prices
Bermuda is a popular destination for travelers, known for its stunning beaches, rich history, and stunning architecture. If you're planning a trip to Bermuda, you'll need to know how to get there. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is a major hub in Texas and offers several flights to Bermuda. Here is a comprehensive guide to all airlines and prices that offer flights from Austin to Bermuda.
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?
23-year-old Pinkie Mae Davis-Herron got married in 1970 at the young age of 14 years old. She and her husband had two children and the couple divorced in 1975. Pinkie, who is a tomboy, enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles. She is a drummer who played in local bands, reports Whereabouts Still Unknown. Pinkie worked in Del Valle, Texas, a suburb of Austin, at the Golden Nugget, a local motel with a bar. Sometime around Labor Day, Pinkie was seen driving in the direction of her job. She saw a friend, blew her horn, and waved. This is the last known sighting of Pinkie.
Your photos help show the scope of the historic 2023 Central Texas ice storm
Here's a look at the historic storm, as seen through the lens of KXAN viewers.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month
KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite. Let us know!
Catfish Parlour celebrating 15-year anniversary in Georgetown
Catfish Parlour in Georgetown is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. (Courtesy Catfish Parlour) Catfish Parlour, 4159 Williams Drive, Georgetown, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary Feb. 8. The seafood restaurant was originally established in 1973, when David Kerbow opened the North Austin location 50 years ago. While that location closed...
philosophynews.com
Richard Sackler House: Former Austin Dwelling
Nickname Richard Age77Date of Birth 10.3.1945Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth 1 billion USD Height Not known. Richard Sackler is a businessman in America who served as the president and chairman of Purdue Pharma. The company was known for the development of OxyContin. Richard Sackler is a billionaire, and his company Purdue Pharma has been at the receiving end of several lawsuits and pharmacies.
