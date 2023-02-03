Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Hounds regroup to defeat Bears 79-65
Greyhound senior Makiyon Woodbury (4) knocks down a second-quarter 3-pointer for North Surry. Mount Airy’s Mario Revels (3) drives against North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3). Cory Smith | The News. North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) attempts to back down Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24). Cory Smith...
jocoreport.com
Letter To Editor: Enough Is Enough: Bad Behavior By Coaches, Parents And Fans Must Stop
By Dr. Karissa Niehoff, Chief Executive Officer of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), and Que Tucker, Commissioner of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in North Carolina and across the nation that must be stopped: the bad behavior of coaches,...
kiss951.com
Where to Enjoy One of the Biggest Burgers in North Carolina
Are you a fan of a burger? North Carolina has some pretty large burgers for you to enjoy. Do you know where you can find one of the state’s biggest burgers? You may want to start here for sure. Travel Maven with Newsbreak is telling us to go to Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries for one of the biggest burgers.
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
Mount Airy News
Reclaiming history
Building owner looking for Barber Hosiery artifacts. Tony Kirby shows off some of the memorabilia he has already collected from the former Barber Hosiery Mills including scales and the time clock. Kirby want to collect items from Barber Hosiery’s history circa 1938 to 1972 to create a display at the offices of his business K&D Sign in Mount Airy which was one the home of Barber Hosiery.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Snow-starved North Carolina has hope for February flakes
Unless you live in the mountains of the Tar Heel state, it’s been a winter marked by very few snowflakes and lots of rain. Our last month with fairly realistic snow chances is February (we have seen snow in March and April before, but rarely). Over the last 10...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Nov. 2 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.
Home to the Biggest Burger in North Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
North Carolina is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest the epic Five Five Challenge at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries. Keep reading to learn more.
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
North Carolina Woman Manifests $200,000 Lottery Win: 'I Was Adamant'
"I kept saying I was going to win the $200,000."
North Carolina $1 million lottery ticket sold at this grocery store
The North Carolina Lottery had bad news and good news for the recent purchaser of a Powerball ticket. The bad news: They didn’t win the jackpot. The good news: They did win the second prize, a cool $1 million.
neusenews.com
North Carolina's December County and Area Employment Figures Released
Raleigh, N.C. — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in December and increased in four. Tyrell County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.1 percent while Buncombe, Greene, Orange, and Watauga Counties each had the lowest at 2.5 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5 percent. The December not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2 percent.
This Is The Strangest Food In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
WAVY News 10
Blog: Warmer with some showers late Sunday
We will end the weekend on a warmer note after high only in the 30s on Saturday. Showers will move in late in the day Sunday, but most of the morning and early afternoon will be dry. Highs this afternoon will be around 50-55 region wide. Expect mostly cloudy skies...
Mount Airy News
Winter time arrives for real
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. With three-foot icicles hanging from the roof and the windows “frosted up,”...
Pictures: Chinese spy balloon seen over the Carolinas
Some South Carolina and North Carolina residents have taken pictures of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that can be seen here:
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
