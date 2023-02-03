ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

Hounds regroup to defeat Bears 79-65

Greyhound senior Makiyon Woodbury (4) knocks down a second-quarter 3-pointer for North Surry. Mount Airy’s Mario Revels (3) drives against North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3). Cory Smith | The News. North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) attempts to back down Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (24). Cory Smith...
kiss951.com

Where to Enjoy One of the Biggest Burgers in North Carolina

Are you a fan of a burger? North Carolina has some pretty large burgers for you to enjoy. Do you know where you can find one of the state’s biggest burgers? You may want to start here for sure. Travel Maven with Newsbreak is telling us to go to Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries for one of the biggest burgers.
Mount Airy News

Reclaiming history

Building owner looking for Barber Hosiery artifacts. Tony Kirby shows off some of the memorabilia he has already collected from the former Barber Hosiery Mills including scales and the time clock. Kirby want to collect items from Barber Hosiery’s history circa 1938 to 1972 to create a display at the offices of his business K&D Sign in Mount Airy which was one the home of Barber Hosiery.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Snow-starved North Carolina has hope for February flakes

Unless you live in the mountains of the Tar Heel state, it’s been a winter marked by very few snowflakes and lots of rain. Our last month with fairly realistic snow chances is February (we have seen snow in March and April before, but rarely). Over the last 10...
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
neusenews.com

North Carolina's December County and Area Employment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C. — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in December and increased in four. Tyrell County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.1 percent while Buncombe, Greene, Orange, and Watauga Counties each had the lowest at 2.5 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5 percent. The December not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2 percent.
WAVY News 10

Blog: Warmer with some showers late Sunday

We will end the weekend on a warmer note after high only in the 30s on Saturday. Showers will move in late in the day Sunday, but most of the morning and early afternoon will be dry. Highs this afternoon will be around 50-55 region wide. Expect mostly cloudy skies...
Mount Airy News

Winter time arrives for real

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. With three-foot icicles hanging from the roof and the windows “frosted up,”...
