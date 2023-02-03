One of the things I love most about travel, after exploring the food and drink of the area, are hotels. It’s an imperative part of the experience, and I put serious value into the quality of the accommodations as it informs so much of the trip. Some of my favorite places to stay while traveling in America are Ace Hotels. I’ve had glorious experiences at their locations in New Orleans (both the Ace and their sister hotel, Maison de la Luz) and in Los Angeles. When I decided on a “staycation” in Brooklyn, there was no other choice than the Ace Hotel Brooklyn. Of course, as said, food and drink are my priority when traveling (even in my own city), so the emphasis was on the Ace’s in-house eatery, As You Are, where I would have dinner one night and brunch the next day (while thoroughly immersing in all of the hotel offerings in between meals).

