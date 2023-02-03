Read full article on original website
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Eater
New York Post Calls Basement Restaurants in Rockefeller Center ‘Captives’
Known crankster Steve Cuozzo at the New York Post hates the decor but loves the tuna bibimbap at Rockefeller Center’s new underground restaurants. The dining room at Naro, a Korean spot from the team behind the two-Michelin-starred Atomix, “has a too-plain look for a place that can top $300 a head at dinner,” he says, and feels “fit for little more than card playing.” The setup at Five Acres, from the owner of Prospect Heights restaurants Olmsted and Maison Yaki, reminds him of a “cattle pen” that’s hidden from view by “cheap-looking potted greenery.” None of this is too far off from Eater’s own assessment of the downstairs dining area, by the way, but calling these restaurants “captives” is some foil for the so-called “New York restaurant event of the year.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
A staycation at Ace Hotel Brooklyn
One of the things I love most about travel, after exploring the food and drink of the area, are hotels. It’s an imperative part of the experience, and I put serious value into the quality of the accommodations as it informs so much of the trip. Some of my favorite places to stay while traveling in America are Ace Hotels. I’ve had glorious experiences at their locations in New Orleans (both the Ace and their sister hotel, Maison de la Luz) and in Los Angeles. When I decided on a “staycation” in Brooklyn, there was no other choice than the Ace Hotel Brooklyn. Of course, as said, food and drink are my priority when traveling (even in my own city), so the emphasis was on the Ace’s in-house eatery, As You Are, where I would have dinner one night and brunch the next day (while thoroughly immersing in all of the hotel offerings in between meals).
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
biteofthebest.com
Old Stove Pub, Midtown, NYC
We were invited as guests of the restaurant to sample the face at Old Stove Pub, an Upper East Side cozy restaurant on 59th and first. We began with their specialty cocktails. I tried their Sweet Devil Chiller ($20), made from the Guajillo chili, passion fruit infused mezcal and Suze liqueur, a French apéritif. My dining partner sampled the Old Stove VIP with pineapple-infused vodka and elderflower($18), Both tasty. We nibbled on their small bite to tickler our palate or marinated cannellini beans on a bread slice.
Village Voice
First Black-Owned Cannabis Dispensary Opens in NYC
New Yorkers can rejoice — a new cannabis store just opened in The Village. So far, it’s only the second weed dispensary that’s legally allowed to sell kush for recreational use (the first one opened last December; it’s also located in Greenwich Village). But here’s another reason to celebrate — Smacked LLC is a black-owned cannabis dispensary!
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This is the top neighborhood for renters to find a discount right now
A good deal is hard to come by in New York City real estate, but there are some discounts to be had in certain neighborhoods right now, according to StreetEasy. Four of them are in Manhattan: Nolita, Flatiron District, Chelsea, and the East Village. But Greenpoint, Brooklyn is the top neighborhood where renters are most likely to find a discount, StreetEasy’s latest market report says.
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Early Addition: A woman who was pronounced dead suddenly came back to life in a Long Island funeral home
Because the funeral home staff noticed her breathing, here are your early links: Asian Americans moving to East Harlem, George Santos sexual harassment allegations, stop inventing more weird sodas and more. [ more › ]
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
therealdeal.com
Pearlmark’s Tower 56 starts forced selling for Manhattan offices
The other shoe is about to drop for New York’s nervous office owners. With the mortgage due on its Tower 56 building in the Plaza District, Pearlmark Real Estate is negotiating a deal to sell the property at a price that will just about cover its debt, sources told The Real Deal. The Blackstone Group holds the mortgage on the 1980s-era tower and has been working with Pearlmark to allow for an orderly sale.
Woman's Story of Getting Lost on the NYC Subway Is Unfortunate Yet So Funny
NYC is an experience unlike any other.
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
Snowstorm could hit New York City
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
cityandstateny.com
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
Wild weather: Temps in NYC expected to go from frigid to friendly (and back down again)
A runner stretches on the Brooklyn Bridge on a frigid Feb. 4, 2023. New York City had a freezing cold weekend that is expected to morph into a 50-degree temperature difference. [ more › ]
