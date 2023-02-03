ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
bcsdschools.net

BCSD Recognizes National School Counseling Week

National School Counseling Week is a special week to honor school counselors for their vital part of the educational process for all students. The week is promoted and sponsored primarily by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). Schools all over Berkeley County and elsewhere in our great nation will be...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
bcsdschools.net

GCH Recognizes its 2023 SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING RECIPIENTS

The results are in! Goose Creek High would like to recognize all our students who placed and received honorable mentions in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. All awards were given in the South Carolina Lowcountry Art Region, which is administrated by the Savannah College of Art and Design. To learn more about the awards, visit the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy