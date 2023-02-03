ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

McAllen police: Man suspected of assaulting his family

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, according to a release sent by the McAllen Police Department on Monday. Aguilera Jr. is described by […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Passenger points rifle at car that honked in McAllen, police say

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An alleged McAllen road rage threat involving a rifle has resulted in the arrest of two people, authorities say. William Leal and Kailani Pace, the passenger and driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, have been arrested and charged, according to McAllen police. Leal has been charged with deadly conduct, possession of a […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced in plot to deliver meth at McAllen Applebee’s parking lot

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced after law enforcement intercepted a call, leading to discovery of 52 pounds of meth, records show. David Luis Aubry Jr. was sentenced to 87 months in prison Tuesday on a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, according to federal records. A criminal complaint obtained […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic stop links couple’s car to hit-and-run, deputies say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A couple was arrested by deputies Monday after a traffic stop allegedly connected their vehicle to a hit-and-run earlier that day, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Khalil Levon, 27, and Marisha Holley, 30, were charged with failure to identify. According to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Accused wrong-way Harbor Bridge driver Roxanne Palacios' bond reduction denied again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roxanne Palacios tried and failed Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time. Attorneys for Palacios, the woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated that killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022, argued that her two $250,000 intoxication manslaughter bonds and one $100,000 intoxication assault bond are prohibitively high.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Bullets found in a student’s locker at an Edinburg middle school, district says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bullets were found in a locker at South Middle School, Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District said Tuesday. According to the district, the situation was taken care of immediately and the student is facing administrative action. The bullets were found by the teacher and was reported to administration, school district officials said. […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

‘He is someone who will always put a smile on your face:’ Family of Brownsville man found dead in resaca speaks out

Rose Mary Garcia said her dad — Juan Garcia — was a loving father and grandfather to her three children. "He is someone who will always put a smile on your face. And makes you laugh," Rose said. "And they're all broken-hearted because like I said, my dad was their father figure, literally. He was their grandpa, but my dad was there for them always."
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center hit by cyber attack

The Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center is offline after their computer system was infected with ransomware over the weekend. Staff is unable to access emails, and the county is working to recover any affected files. “We're still in the process of retrieving everything,” Hidalgo County IT Director Daniel Salinas said....
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver crashes into Edinburg police unit, officials say

This story has been updated with the individual’s correct name. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into an Edinburg police unit, city officials said. Raul Alberto Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the City of Edinburg. According […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Local Restaurant Sued Over Man’s Apparent Alcohol-Related Death

A local restaurant is being sued over claims it overserved alcohol to a Valley man who later crashed his car and drowned in a canal. The family of 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo is alleging Buffalo Wings and Rings in Weslaco continued to serve Romo drinks even after he had become “obviously intoxicated.” The lawsuit was first reported by the McAllen Monitor.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man on bicycle struck by vehicle in Brownsville, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, Brownsville police said. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, the accident occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m. at the 1800 block of Central Blvd. A man on a vendor-style bicycle was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Man arrested for alleged non-support

According to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office statement, on January 27, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy was dispatched to Gateway International Bridge, in reference to a male with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had Humberto Velasquez, a Los Fresnos...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

DPS: Driver fleeing from Cisco Police dies in rollover crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an SUV died Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed and overturned On Interstate 20, one mile west of Eastland. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary investigation, the driver, Jawuan Nalick Mullins, 29, of Edinburg, was fleeing from a Cisco Police officer east on Interstate Highway.
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy