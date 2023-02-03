Read full article on original website
BPD: Man allegedly chokes pregnant woman on way to pick up food
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after being accused of choking a pregnant woman three times as they drove to get food in Brownsville, according to police. Tyler Joseph Theurer, 23, was arrested at around 8:56 p.m. Sunday at the 700 block of International Boulevard and charged with assault of a pregnant […]
McAllen police: Man suspected of assaulting his family
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect. Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, according to a release sent by the McAllen Police Department on Monday. Aguilera Jr. is described by […]
Passenger points rifle at car that honked in McAllen, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An alleged McAllen road rage threat involving a rifle has resulted in the arrest of two people, authorities say. William Leal and Kailani Pace, the passenger and driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, have been arrested and charged, according to McAllen police. Leal has been charged with deadly conduct, possession of a […]
Person of interest sought in connection to theft, Brownsville police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for a person of interest connected to a recent theft. Mariela Guerrero, who police say is a “person of interest” connected to a theft reported Jan. 23, has been given the opportunity to come to police and talk, […]
Man sentenced in plot to deliver meth at McAllen Applebee’s parking lot
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced after law enforcement intercepted a call, leading to discovery of 52 pounds of meth, records show. David Luis Aubry Jr. was sentenced to 87 months in prison Tuesday on a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, according to federal records. A criminal complaint obtained […]
Traffic stop links couple’s car to hit-and-run, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A couple was arrested by deputies Monday after a traffic stop allegedly connected their vehicle to a hit-and-run earlier that day, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Khalil Levon, 27, and Marisha Holley, 30, were charged with failure to identify. According to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
Accused wrong-way Harbor Bridge driver Roxanne Palacios' bond reduction denied again
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roxanne Palacios tried and failed Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time. Attorneys for Palacios, the woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated that killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022, argued that her two $250,000 intoxication manslaughter bonds and one $100,000 intoxication assault bond are prohibitively high.
Family sues Weslaco sports bar for $1M after man’s death, documents show
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who crashed and drowned after drinking at a sports bar is now suing the bar for overserving alcohol to him, records show. Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was reported missing after last being seen Jan. 16 at Buffalo Wings and Rings sports bar in Weslaco, according to […]
Police: Waiter used an app to steal $50 from customer’s card in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A waiter is wanted by police after allegedly using a money-tranfer app to steal $50 from a customer’s credit card, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Jesus Humberto Blanco, 28, is wanted on charges of credit abuse, the police department said. On Monday, the police department told ValleyCentral that the money […]
Bullets found in a student’s locker at an Edinburg middle school, district says
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bullets were found in a locker at South Middle School, Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District said Tuesday. According to the district, the situation was taken care of immediately and the student is facing administrative action. The bullets were found by the teacher and was reported to administration, school district officials said. […]
20-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on Charmaine Street in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash, Brownsville police say. At about 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Charmaine Street in reference to the accident. According to a report from the Brownsville Police Department, a 20-year-old man lost control of the […]
KRGV
‘He is someone who will always put a smile on your face:’ Family of Brownsville man found dead in resaca speaks out
Rose Mary Garcia said her dad — Juan Garcia — was a loving father and grandfather to her three children. "He is someone who will always put a smile on your face. And makes you laugh," Rose said. "And they're all broken-hearted because like I said, my dad was their father figure, literally. He was their grandpa, but my dad was there for them always."
KRGV
Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center hit by cyber attack
The Hidalgo County Adult Probation Center is offline after their computer system was infected with ransomware over the weekend. Staff is unable to access emails, and the county is working to recover any affected files. “We're still in the process of retrieving everything,” Hidalgo County IT Director Daniel Salinas said....
Drunk driver crashes into Edinburg police unit, officials say
This story has been updated with the individual’s correct name. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into an Edinburg police unit, city officials said. Raul Alberto Rodriguez, 52, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the City of Edinburg. According […]
KRGV
Family of missing Brownsville man found dead say he had health concerns
The family of a 68-year-old Brownsville man who disappeared last month and was found dead Friday say they have nothing but good memories of him. Juan Garcia went missing on Thursday, Jan. 12 and his body was recovered at a resaca, Brownsville police said. His family said they had noticed...
kurv.com
Local Restaurant Sued Over Man’s Apparent Alcohol-Related Death
A local restaurant is being sued over claims it overserved alcohol to a Valley man who later crashed his car and drowned in a canal. The family of 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo is alleging Buffalo Wings and Rings in Weslaco continued to serve Romo drinks even after he had become “obviously intoxicated.” The lawsuit was first reported by the McAllen Monitor.
Man on bicycle struck by vehicle in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was transported to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, Brownsville police said. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, the accident occurred Saturday around 6:50 p.m. at the 1800 block of Central Blvd. A man on a vendor-style bicycle was […]
sbnewspaper.com
Man arrested for alleged non-support
According to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office statement, on January 27, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy was dispatched to Gateway International Bridge, in reference to a male with an active warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had Humberto Velasquez, a Los Fresnos...
DPS: Driver fleeing from Cisco Police dies in rollover crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an SUV died Friday afternoon when his vehicle crashed and overturned On Interstate 20, one mile west of Eastland. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary investigation, the driver, Jawuan Nalick Mullins, 29, of Edinburg, was fleeing from a Cisco Police officer east on Interstate Highway.
Man confirmed dead after found ‘unresponsive’ on Hidalgo County roadside
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive on the side of a rural road Tuesday afternoon in northern Hidalgo County. At 1:16 p.m., authorities received a call for a welfare check north of Citrus City, in northwestern part of Hidalgo County, […]
