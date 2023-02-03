How To Watch The Miami Heat Face Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting Lines

The Heat play the Bucks Saturday in Milwaukee

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Fiserv Forum

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: +5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both previous matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2, with each squad wining on their home court. The HEAT are 75-49 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 41-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games... For the Heat, Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), Orlando Robinson (thumb) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful and Gabe Vincent (ankle) is questionable. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee ) and MarJon Beauchamp (illness) are probable, AJ Green (knee), Serge Ibaka (not with team), Bobby Portis (knee) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

BUCKS

F Pat Connaughton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

G Grayson Allen

G Jrue Holiday

QUOTABLE

Heat captain Udonis Haslem on playing meaningful minutes Thursday against the Knicks:"It's small minutes but you never know what particular impact you can have on a game. With small minutes, you've got to have an impact. I've got to make my presence felt. That was my first doing it. I'll get better with time."

