The program has received high interest in the six weeks since it launched. SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., February 6, 2023 – Six weeks after Snohomish County launched its Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy & Resiliency (C-PACER) program, its first application has been approved. The C-PACER program allows commercial property owners to access low-cost financing for energy efficiency, natural disaster and resiliency upgrades to their property that carry with the life of the property instead of the property owner.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO