Related
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf wins, Lima Senior falls at Winter Classic
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf found the second-half comeback it needed. Lima Senior, facing a much larger deficit, didn’t. That was the story of how the two area boys basketball teams teams in the Ottawa-Glandorf Winter Classic fared on Saturday. The Titans came away with a 47-43 win over Lakota...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2024 Offensive Lineman Marc Nave Jr. Says Ohio State is "At The Top" of His List Following His Offer
Whenever Marc Nave Jr. reflects on his first-ever memories of football, Ohio State comes to mind. Somewhere at the Nave household, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound 2024 Ohio offensive lineman swears there’s photographic evidence of him sporting former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller’s jersey when he was seven years old.
NBC4 Columbus
Trial begins for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged with rape and kidnapping is set to begin today, three years after the alleged incident. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RzSmM6. Trial begins for two former Ohio State football players …. The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged...
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
Darke County Fair board unveils building plans for fairgrounds
According to the Daily Advocate, visitors could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair.
dayton.com
Warm up with a bowl of soup: Here are some of Dayton’s favorites
As the Dayton region experiences a big chill, the South is recovering from an ice storm and the Northeast is preparing for a polar blast. Winter is definitely here and there is no better way to warm up than with a big bowl of soup. Sipping up spoonfuls of savory...
daytonlocal.com
Dayton's Mikesell's to Close after 112+ years
It’s possible that the brand will live on, as the company hopes to sell the iconic Mikesell's brand to another quality snack food manufacturer. Mikesell’s: Dayton Chip and Snack Food Shuttering Local Operations after 112+ Years. Sad news from Mikesell’s this week: the Dayton-based company announced that it...
‘Just a busy, busy area;’ Radar signs placed at Dayton intersection
People and businesses in Dayton are starting to notices some changes on a busy road.
dayton.com
Here are clips of 5 pre-funk Black music acts from Dayton that impacted modern music
Much attention is paid to Dayton’s rich funk music legacy, and rightfully so, but that’s only part of the story. There were other Black artists from the Miami Valley that helped set the stage for the Ohio Players, Zapp and their contemporaries. The Dayton Daily News examined the...
UPMATTERS
Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
Greene County florist who ripped off dozens of brides facing charges in Hamilton County
A Greene County Florist accused of scamming dozens of brides by not showing up or cancelling on their wedding days is in custody again.
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
wktn.com
Fire Destroys House on SR 53; Cause Still Not Determined
A house just north of Kenton was totally destroyed by a fire over the weekend. According to information from Kenton Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly, firefighters were dispatched at just before 10 this past Saturday night to 9880 State Route 53, which was occupied by Lori Mowery. She was out of...
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville; police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Farmersville Thursday.
2 families displaced after duplex fire in Sidney
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire brought officials from multiple jurisdictions to a building in Sidney on Saturday. According to a release, authorities were sent to the 500 block of South Main Street in Sidney around 2:40 p.m. for a structure fire report. When Sidney Fire arrived at the building, they saw smoke showing from […]
‘Supposed to protect us;’ Video shows adult slamming student to ground at Dayton middle school
A new video circulating social media shows an adult slamming a student to the ground at a Dayton middle school as dozens of other students watch.
