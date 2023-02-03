ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later

* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
KETTERING, OH
Dayton's Mikesell's to Close after 112+ years

It’s possible that the brand will live on, as the company hopes to sell the iconic Mikesell's brand to another quality snack food manufacturer. Mikesell’s: Dayton Chip and Snack Food Shuttering Local Operations after 112+ Years. Sad news from Mikesell’s this week: the Dayton-based company announced that it...
DAYTON, OH
Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio

Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Fire Destroys House on SR 53; Cause Still Not Determined

A house just north of Kenton was totally destroyed by a fire over the weekend. According to information from Kenton Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly, firefighters were dispatched at just before 10 this past Saturday night to 9880 State Route 53, which was occupied by Lori Mowery. She was out of...
KENTON, OH
2 families displaced after duplex fire in Sidney

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire brought officials from multiple jurisdictions to a building in Sidney on Saturday. According to a release, authorities were sent to the 500 block of South Main Street in Sidney around 2:40 p.m. for a structure fire report. When Sidney Fire arrived at the building, they saw smoke showing from […]
SIDNEY, OH

