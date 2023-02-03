Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never KnewTed RiversToledo, OH
Related
180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark to close for 150 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video first aired Feb. 6 and is regarding a proposed project in Oregon. A section of Central Avenue in west Toledo will close at the end of the month for approximately 150 days. The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge...
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
13abc.com
Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo
Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
“Giant of Community” | Long-time Toledo barber honored for decades of service to his neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a special day in the Englewood and Roosevelt Neighborhoods of Toledo as the community honored long-time barber Henry Clark. Clark opened “Poor Clark Barber & Beauty Shop” on the corner of Detroit Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in 1971. Generations of family’s got...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
Sylvania-based producer takes home Grammy for work on Beyonce album
SYLVANIA, Ohio — It’s possible you may know the person who won a Grammy on Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s album “Renaissance”. Or if you don’t know him, maybe you’ve brushed elbows with him at the store or waited for a traffic signal to turn green with him.
13abc.com
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation Saturday around 6:30 p.m. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in the interior of the roof. Workers that were inside the building at the time of the fire made it out...
Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in east Toledo. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday night in the 600 block of Leach Avenue, according to a Toledo Police Department report. While en route to the scene, the call changed to a person shot.
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
13abc.com
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
13abc.com
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
nbc24.com
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
westbendnews.net
Montpelier Fishing Tackle & Sporting Collectibles Show
Wintertime is an excellent opportunity for the outdoors person to give some attention to things that neglected in the warmer months of the year. Time to look through the inventory and organize, purge, downsize, etc. It’s also an optimal time for those who are collectors to take inventory of their stock and decide if they need to expand, exchange or downsize their collections.
thevillagereporter.com
Temporary Road Closure Near Delta
State Route 109, south of Delta between County Rd D and E will be shut down for approximately three hours to clean up an overturned semi. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
13abc.com
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver hit another vehicle. The crash occurred on East Indiana Avenue when the driver hit a parked car at a high rate of speed, flipping his vehicle, TPD says. Officers arrested the...
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
wlen.com
Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon
Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
Comments / 0