Raj Mehra, PhD, and Krishna Subramanian, PhD, on Striving For Disease-Modifying Therapies in Parkinson Disease

Danon Disease Gene Therapy Granted RMAT Designation by FDA
A pivotal phase 2 clinical trial for RP-A501 is expected to initiate in Q2 2023. Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ RP-A501, an investigational adeno-associated serotype 9 (AAV9) vector-based gene therapy being evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03882437) for Danon disease, has received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA.1.
The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
Childhood trauma may play a key role in many later psychiatric disorders. However, most of what we know about the impact of trauma exposure comes from research with adults. Less is known about the impact of childhood trauma on teenagers. It is still unclear whether they show the same range of mental health problems as adults or have difficulties mainly in some specific areas—such as having mood problems like depression. Younger children have been investigated even less.
Jakub Svoboda, MD, On Improving CR Rates With Next-generation CAR T Therapies
The associate professor of medicine from University of Pennsylvania discussed advantages of huCART19-IL18 in NHL and CLL. “A significant portion of patients who receive CAR Ts these days, the second-generation CAR T products, will not achieve long-term remissions. So, our project using the novel fourth generation, or armored CAR T, is part of the effort to really improve the outcomes and overcome some of the limitations that the current CART products have.”
Blocking an Immune-Regulating Protein Enables Damaged Kidney Cells To Regenerate
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and scar-regulating protein called interleukin-11 (IL-11) enables damaged kidney cells to regenerate, restoring impaired kidney function due to disease and acute injuries.
Cayenne Pepper: Expert opinions, health risks, and more
Bachelor in Nutrition · 5 years of experience · Argentina. Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin, a substance that has analgesic, anticancer and antioxidant effects. Individuals with gastrointestinal diseases should not consume cayenne pepper. → Cayenne pepper: How much should you eat? Experts weigh in. → Love Cayenne pepper? Get...
Are Narcoleptic Hallucinations Dangerous?
Hallucinations are a common side effect of narcolepsy. Though these hallucinations are not physically harmful, treatments are available to help you get better sleep. Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder that affects the brain’s ability to control a person’s sleep-wake cycles. The condition is often referenced in pop culture...
How your creaking joints could be a sign of something serious – and when to see your GP
MANY people put their creaking joints down to old age - but it could be a sign of something more serious. Symptoms can be dependent on your activity levels and even the weather and is usually nothing to worry about. But sometimes, creaking joints can indicate something more serious. The...
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
What Is a DEXA Scan?
A dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scan is an imaging test that measures the amount of calcium and other minerals in your bones. The measurement indicates the bone’s density, or the bone’s strength and thickness.A DEXA scan is most frequently used as a screening tool for osteoporosis, a condition that makes your bone brittle and weak.You might also hear a DEXA scan be referred to as a DXA scan, bone mineral density scan, or bone densitometry.PurposeAs you get older, your bones usually get thinner. If the bones are thinning more than typical for your age, you may have osteopenia. Besides aging,...
Allogeneic CAR-T Shows Promise in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Patients treated with ALLO-715 achieved an ORR of 55.8%. Allogene Therapeutics’ ALLO-715, an investigational allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), has demonstrated an encouraging safety profile and evidence of efficacy in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM), according to data from part A of the phase 1 UNIVERSAL clinical trial (NCT04093596) recently published in Nature Medicine.1.
Black, Hispanic patients less likely to be treated for complications of stroke
Having a stroke is a life-altering experience, and complications can crop up afterward, but a new study finds the color of your skin may determine whether you are treated for them.
Swollen Big Toe: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
From arthritis to gout, many different conditions can cause fluid to build up, resulting in a swollen big toe (hallux edema). While some types of big toe swelling can be managed with over-the-counter (OTC) interventions, others require more invasive treatments by a healthcare provider. This article will discuss the most...
Types of Pain: What You Need to Know
What is the good in going to the doctor when you don’t know what is wrong with you?. Many people, from time to time, suffer from health problems, which may pose a difficulty in their daily lives. When it comes to the issue of pain, you may have wondered about the differences in what you are feeling.
New drug reduces inflammation during coronary catheterization
UConn Assistant Professor of Immunology Zhichao Fan specializes in the molecular mechanics of inflammation, specifically the mechanism that activates the adhesion of white blood cells or leukocytes in inflammation associated with heart attacks and the repair of blocked coronary arteries. One type of white blood cell—neutrophils—is of particular interest to Fan and at the heart of groundbreaking research he is leading into the novel use of a leukocyte-inhibiting drug to reduce tissue damage in patients undergoing coronary catheterization.
Dual-Targeting, FasTCAR-T Therapy Cleared for Phase 1b/2 Trial in R/R Multiple Myeloma
GC012F recently showed efficacy in newly-diagnosed MM in investigator-initiated trials. The FDA has cleared the investigational new drug application for Gracell Biotechnologies’ phase 1b/2 clinical trial of its FasTCAR-T chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, GC012F, in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).1. "Advancing our lead therapeutic candidate...
What Causes Heart Disease?
Heart disease is an umbrella term that describes any heart condition that affects the functioning of your heart and its blood vessels. Several heart conditions fall under heart disease. These conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), heart arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat), heart attack, and heart failure, among others. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Unfortunately, some heart diseases can be “silent killers,” meaning you don’t notice any symptoms until the condition progresses. The causes of heart disease depend on the type of heart condition that you have. But, conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes,...
Chinese cabbage health risks. Get advice from experts.
Master's in Nutrition Sciences · 16 years of experience · Brazil. Chinese cabbage can be risky for people who has inflammatory bowel disease, since the high content of fiber, which can cause diarrhea or increase the amount of gas production. → Chinese cabbage: How much should you eat?...
High-tech hospital uses artificial intelligence in patient care
Doctors at the University of Florida Health Center are using artificial intelligence to help monitor their patients. The findings will help them develop algorithms that will soon provide real-time health care recommendations. NBC News’ Dr. John Torres on the future of technology in healthcare.Feb. 4, 2023.
Drug made from celery seeds may boost chances of recovering from a stroke
"If the results are confirmed in other trials, this may lead to more options to treat strokes caused by clots." The post Drug made from celery seeds may boost chances of recovering from a stroke appeared first on Talker.
