Read full article on original website
Related
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Dear Abby: Southern girl can’t abide husband’s preference for north
DEAR ABBY: I'm a 32-year-old mom of four (11-month-old twins, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old). I've been married for six years. I'm a Southern girl, but my husband is an immigrant to this country. When he emigrated, he settled in the North. I have always told him before and during our marriage that I don't like the North. I want to move somewhere down south or at least the middle of the country. We are currently in the process of house-hunting, and he keeps showing me homes in the North, even though he knows I don't want to live here....
A woman found out she was dead after her parents told news outlets they were grieving her 'loss' by feeding ducks
Multiple news outlets reported that Alicia Rowe died 10 years ago. The problem is, she was very much alive.
Dear Abby 2/3/23: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story
DEAR ABBY: About 10 years ago, my longtime best friend, "Byron," abruptly cut me out of his life. I never clearly understood why. I reached out to him on and off for several years without success. Then I ran into him, traded pleasantries and we followed up. He returned my email, we began communicating again about things that mattered, and it appeared our friendship was on the mend. A short time later, my wife (only an acquaintance of his) divorced me and began a massive social media attack against me. Most of my friends saw through her lies. I took the...
Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day
DEAR ABBY: When I was 13, my 10-year-old cousin let a boy we did not know well into my house. Nobody else was there with us. He told her he wanted to “make out” with me, and he came upstairs. I confronted him and told him to leave. Later on, I told my mother about the incident, thinking I would be commended on my bravery. Shortly afterward, against my will, she insisted my aunt, a hairstylist, cut my long hair up to my chin. I sobbed during the entire ordeal. My hair had given me confidence about my looks, which I...
Dear Abby 1/27/23: Grandma’s Facebook posts strike a nerve after loss
DEAR ABBY: My daughter passed away nine years ago. She was almost 13. My mother never bothered to have a relationship with her when she was alive. But now, on every birthday and anniversary of her passing, Mom posts on Facebook how much she misses her and how “close” they were. Her friends all send messages of love addressed to Mom, with no mention of my husband and me. It hurts and upsets us, but I don’t know how -- or if -- I should talk with her about it. Any words of advice? -- GRIEVING MOM IN CALIFORNIA DEAR GRIEVING...
Dear Abby: My coworker stole money meant for disabled people
DEAR ABBY: I have a moral and ethical dilemma. I nominated a co-worker for a benefit through our company. The person was awarded what I consider to be a good sum ($5,000) for replacement hearing aids. Seven months have gone by and this person “still has the check” and hasn’t used the money for its intended purpose. They bought two “beater” cars and took a trip to New York City. I feel like I was duped. Should I call the hotline and let the foundation know my suspicions, or let it go? I feel that this person got away with what...
Dear Abby: The woman I like is perfect, but her children have a serious problem
DEAR ABBY: I am friendly with a woman who is wonderful and caring. She calls to ask how I’m doing, drops off coffee to say hi, etc. She has a great heart and soul. Our boys are close in age. That’s the problem — I do not like her children. Her kids are difficult and they run roughshod over her. She knows discipline is a problem, but she’s at a loss. My children don’t enjoy playing with them, either. Her kids are careless and don’t listen to authority. I want to continue our friendship, but I like her better without the...
Dear Abby: My fiancee ended our engagement with a note
DEAR ABBY: I am a 59-year-old man. My 50-year-old fiancee lives in a nice home, but after a 15-year loving relationship, she decided last week to be with someone else. She had recently lost a great deal of weight, bought a new car and started to do things I felt were not age-appropriate — although I never said anything adverse about them. She’s now staying in a weekly rental motel room with him. It leads me to believe they both left relationships and had nowhere else to go. She didn’t give me a chance to fight for us (counseling, etc.) or...
Dear Abby: My wife loves her former husband more than me
DEAR ABBY: Almost four years ago, I married a friend I had known since 1989. She was a widow, and we unexpectedly fell in love. The first three years, she spoke constantly about her late husband. I lovingly and quietly told her a few times that I didn’t think she’d like it if I mentioned my late wife and former women friends so often. It continued. I can’t stand hearing his name anymore. It makes me feel ranked way down in order of importance, after her four kids, her dead husband and herself. Over the last six months or so,...
Daughter on mom: "She's not talking to me after I said she won't be a grandmother; she changed the house key"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Counting on your parents as you grow up is essential for a child, and knowing they will always be there for you is a great relief when life gets uncertain.
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn
DEAR ABBY: I’m having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring. see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and...
Adult daughter disowns mother for not giving her the back child support money that her mom was owed for years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When it comes to co-parenting relationships I have had it so much easier than most women. I count my blessings on a weekly basis every time my daughter Tori’s dad James drops her off on Sunday nights and we have a pleasant exchange before he promptly leaves. No arguing, no drama. We have a don’t ask, don’t tell relationship. I don’t ask about his personal life and he doesn’t ask about mine. We parent like it’s a business relationship, which between us it essentially is.
Dear Abby: Boyfriend turns to booze, drugs after baby’s birth
DEAR ABBY: I'm having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring. I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and nurse him. The only time my boyfriend takes care of...
Dear Abby: My mom is using my daughter’s death for social media clout
DEAR ABBY: My daughter passed away nine years ago. She was almost 13. My mother never bothered to have a relationship with her when she was alive. But now, on every birthday and anniversary of her passing, Mom posts on Facebook how much she misses her and how “close” they were. Her friends all send messages of love addressed to Mom, with no mention of my husband and me. It hurts and upsets us, but I don’t know how — or if — I should talk with her about it. Any words of advice? — GRIEVING MOM IN CALIFORNIA see also Dear...
Mother of 2 forbids youngest daughter from eldest's wedding over inappropriate dress slit and emo jewelry
A mom of 2 who was attending her oldest child’s wedding banned her youngest from attending because she wasn’t dressed appropriately for the event. She has since written a Reddit post to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for her decision.
psychologytoday.com
When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point
BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Comments / 0