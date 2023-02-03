Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
Jakub Svoboda, MD, On Improving CR Rates With Next-generation CAR T Therapies
The associate professor of medicine from University of Pennsylvania discussed advantages of huCART19-IL18 in NHL and CLL. “A significant portion of patients who receive CAR Ts these days, the second-generation CAR T products, will not achieve long-term remissions. So, our project using the novel fourth generation, or armored CAR T, is part of the effort to really improve the outcomes and overcome some of the limitations that the current CART products have.”
cgtlive.com
Sham Mailankody, MBBS, on Further Research With ALLO-715
The associate attending physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center discussed further research that remains to be conducted with the allogeneic cell therapy. “Can we understand why some patients have a long response and others don't? Can we understand the importance of antigen BCMA expression at baseline and at the time of relapse, and correlations with how high the CAR T expands? How long do the cells persist? Some of this is data that we're currently trying to generate to try and better understand how we can get more patients with these2+year responses.”
cgtlive.com
Danon Disease Gene Therapy Granted RMAT Designation by FDA
A pivotal phase 2 clinical trial for RP-A501 is expected to initiate in Q2 2023. Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ RP-A501, an investigational adeno-associated serotype 9 (AAV9) vector-based gene therapy being evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03882437) for Danon disease, has received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA.1.
cgtlive.com
Allogeneic CAR-T Shows Promise in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Patients treated with ALLO-715 achieved an ORR of 55.8%. Allogene Therapeutics’ ALLO-715, an investigational allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA), has demonstrated an encouraging safety profile and evidence of efficacy in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM), according to data from part A of the phase 1 UNIVERSAL clinical trial (NCT04093596) recently published in Nature Medicine.1.
Comments / 0