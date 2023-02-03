Read full article on original website
Ethel Elliott Smith
Ethel Elliott Smith, 87, of Dawsonville, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her residence following a period of declining health. Born January 12, 1936 in Dawson County to the late Erving G., Sr. and Ruby Elliott, she lived a number of years in Hall and Clark Counties before returning to Dawson County over 30 years ago. Ethel was a devoted wife and for decades she was dedicated to her husband’s work in the ministry. She loved serving as pianist in several churches he pastored. Ethel was formerly employed by the University of Georgia after which she and her husband owned and operated the Dawsonville Barber Shop for 25 years. A member of Bethel United Methodist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rev. Tommie Gene Smith; a sister, Louise Smith; and brothers, George Elliott and Ralph Elliott.
Robert R. Burgess
Robert R. Burgess, age 80 of Danielsville, GA passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Born on Feb. 12, 1942 in Colquitt County, GA, Mr. Burgess was the son of the late Arthur R. and Audrey Mae Greer Burgess. He was the widower of Brenda Diane Pope Burgess, a self-employed carpenter, attended Rogers Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Barnes; and brothers, Jack Lockerman, Walter Burgess, and Fred Burgess.
Jimmy Lee Turpin
Mr. Jimmy Lee Turpin, 71, of Winder passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. J.T. Turpin will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Enis Brady Reese
Enis Brady Reese, age 81 of Homer, GA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born on October 2, 1941 in Murrayville, GA, Mrs. Reese was the daughter of the late Branson and Dora Harrison Brady. She was preceded in death by a sister, Runa Brady Gilstrap; brothers, Reginald Brady, and Ronald Brady.
Winnifred "Winnie" Lorene Gunn Wade
Winnifred “Winnie” Lorene Gunn Herring Wade, age 91 of Alto, Georgia took her Heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 04, 2023. Born in Demorest, Georgia on August 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Harrison & Violet Hicks Gunn. Winnie worked for Ethicon ( A Johnson & Johnson Family Company) for many years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of the Clarkesville Church of God.
Basketball: Many NEGa-area teams still alive for region titles, automatic playoff berths in final week
The regular season of the high school basketball 2022-23 campaign will come to a close this week with several Northeast Georgia-area teams still hoping to lay claim to the top seeds in upcoming region tournaments. The regular season for several regions will conclude on Monday and Tuesday while the rest...
Planning Commission approves NGHS medical park rezoning on Thompson Bridge Road
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night in approval of a rezoning application by the Northeast Georgia Health System for a new medical park. The medical park will be located at 3675 Thompson Bridge Road north of Gainesville. The applicants seek to rezone the 42.97-acre area from Highway Business, Agricultural Residential and Residential to Planned Office Development. Planning commission staff recommended approval to the commission prior to Monday’s meeting.
UNG hosts third annual REACH event offering college information
The University of North Georgia hosted its third annual REACH event on Jan. 24 where prospective students were able to learn about the college experience. UNG has been hosting the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) event for three years, encouraging high school students and their parents to attend and learn more about the application process, student life and how to engage with professors. This year’s event was held in partnership with the Georiga Student Finance Commission.
Basketball: Lakeview boys rout Cross Keys for 5th straight win; Lady Lions fall to Loganville
ATLANTA — The Lakeview Academy boys led from start-to-finish in a 79-41 win over Cross Keys on the road on Saturday. Jack Collins led 10 different players in scoring with 18 points. Tristan Buffington and Tayden Ware each had 11 points for the Lions (13-11). Lakeview opened the game...
Gainesville Police obtain warrant for suspect in homicide of pregnant woman
The Gainesville Police Department has obtained a warrant for a suspect in the strangulation homicide of Juana Jose, who was pregnant at the time of her death. On Jan. 29 emergency personnel responded to a medical call at 1108 Cooley Drive. According to a release by Gainesville police, 22-year-old female Juana Jose was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and later pronounced dead.
Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation
The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
Georgia Gwinnett College introduces program to serve elementary school students
Georgia Gwinnett College recently introduced an after-school program that aims to focus on historically underserved elementary school students. The Grizzly Academy Dreamers program serves third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders from Jenkins and Lawrenceville Elementary. Funding for the initiative was provided by a $1.75 million federal grant that was spearheaded by its director, Dr. Amber Jarrard Ebert, assistant professor of science education and secondary education department chair at GGC.
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
Slow start dooms Dogs to 2nd straight loss to Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Georgia gave up an early 15-0 run and never recovered in an 82-57 loss to Texas A&M at Reed Arena before a crowd of 12,640 in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday. Despite the loss, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill both had strong outings for the...
Habersham Co encourages residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Habersham County E-911/Emergency Management Director Lynn Smith reminds county residents to take time to prepare for future severe weather events such as tornadoes, thunderstorms, and floods, which can occur suddenly, and leave residents who have not prepared for them in potential danger. “Severe Weather Preparedness Week is an opportune time...
Gwinett firefighters battle house fire in Suwanee
Gwinnett County firefighters remained on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in the 4700 block of Cuyahoga Cove Northwest in Suwanee. A neighbor called 911 around 3:35 a.m. to report the entire front of the home was on fire. On arrival, crews found a large 9,000 square-foot, two-story...
Clermont man arrested after fleeing from January traffic stop
A Clermont man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Hall County in connection with outstanding warrants after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop in the county early in January. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Calvin Edward Stewart, III, 45, was arrested on nine warrants...
Gwinnett organization to host "Hazardous Waste Collection Day" next week
A Gwinnett County organization will hold the first of its two "Hazardous Waste Collection Days" of 2023 in February. The biannual event is a joint effort of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and the county's department of water resources and it encourages county residents to bring hazardous waste materials from their homes to a site where volunteers will collect it to keep it from going into local landfills. Executive Director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Schelly Marlatt said in a release that the effort has a positive impact on the county's environment.
