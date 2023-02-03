Ethel Elliott Smith, 87, of Dawsonville, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her residence following a period of declining health. Born January 12, 1936 in Dawson County to the late Erving G., Sr. and Ruby Elliott, she lived a number of years in Hall and Clark Counties before returning to Dawson County over 30 years ago. Ethel was a devoted wife and for decades she was dedicated to her husband’s work in the ministry. She loved serving as pianist in several churches he pastored. Ethel was formerly employed by the University of Georgia after which she and her husband owned and operated the Dawsonville Barber Shop for 25 years. A member of Bethel United Methodist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rev. Tommie Gene Smith; a sister, Louise Smith; and brothers, George Elliott and Ralph Elliott.

DAWSONVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO