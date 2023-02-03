Read full article on original website
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
TODAY.com
Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform unforgettable acoustic version of ‘Who Knew’
Pink and Kelly Clarkson are at it again. Last week, fans got a sneak peek of the superstars teaming up on Pink’s hit “What About Us” on the Feb. 6 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Now, we see that they also joined forces on the episode on another smash from Pink’s catalog, “Who Knew,” a 2006 track from her album “I’m Not Dead.”
TODAY.com
Hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash reflects on 50 years of the genre
Grandmaster Flash is in awe of how hip-hop went from a genre he and his friends pioneered by walking around with boom boxes to a Grammy-winning genre leading the entire music industry. The 65-year-old is credited with helping create the genre 50 years ago with his group, Grandmaster and the...
TODAY.com
Kim Petras makes history as 1st transgender woman to win Grammy for pop duo/group performance
Kim Petras says she just became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance at the 2023 awards on Feb. 5. Petras won alongside Sam Smith for their song "Unholy." While the two collaborated on the song, Smith let Petras accept the award solo to honor the importance of the moment.
TODAY.com
Lizzo drank out of a flask before accepting record of the year
Lizzo is a total mood at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The singer appeared to be having the time of her life at the awards ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Lizzo had a prime spot at the ceremony, as she was seated next to her boyfriend, Myke Wright, as well as Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, during the telecast.
