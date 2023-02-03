ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
TODAY.com

Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform unforgettable acoustic version of ‘Who Knew’

Pink and Kelly Clarkson are at it again. Last week, fans got a sneak peek of the superstars teaming up on Pink’s hit “What About Us” on the Feb. 6 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Now, we see that they also joined forces on the episode on another smash from Pink’s catalog, “Who Knew,” a 2006 track from her album “I’m Not Dead.”
TODAY.com

Hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash reflects on 50 years of the genre

Grandmaster Flash is in awe of how hip-hop went from a genre he and his friends pioneered by walking around with boom boxes to a Grammy-winning genre leading the entire music industry. The 65-year-old is credited with helping create the genre 50 years ago with his group, Grandmaster and the...
BRONX, NY
TODAY.com

Lizzo drank out of a flask before accepting record of the year

Lizzo is a total mood at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The singer appeared to be having the time of her life at the awards ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Lizzo had a prime spot at the ceremony, as she was seated next to her boyfriend, Myke Wright, as well as Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, during the telecast.
LOS ANGELES, CA

