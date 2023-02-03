Read full article on original website
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
In California you will find the best pizzeria in the USAUSA DiarioPasadena, CA
claremont-courier.com
Kiwanis to hold bingo fundraiser
The Kiwanis Club of Claremont will host a bingo fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at Ability First, 480 S. Indian Hill Blvd., Claremont. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the first game begins at 5. Presale tickets are $40 and can be purchased at claremontkiwanis.org. Admission...
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
macaronikid.com
12 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne
Are you looking for local things to keep the kids busy and having fun this weekend? You've come to the right place; below is a list of events and happenings over the next seven days (February 4 - February 10) to help you find your family fun!. Be sure to...
Middle school students sickened by marijuana gummies in Rancho Cucamonga
Several students at Vineyard Junior High School in Rancho Cucamonga needed medical treatment after consuming marijuana gummies on campus last week, authorities said. Last Thursday, several students complained to school staff members that they were feeling ill after consuming the THC-laced candy. “The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District responded to the school and provided medical treatment […]
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
coloradoboulevard.net
He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre
Paul Mansour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
Southern California museums offering free general admission on Sunday
More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event. The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release. The event will also take […]
10 Marvelous Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day Dinner In L.A.
We know the pressure can be on when it comes to making Valentine’s Day dinner plans, but you can now take a breather. We’ve collected some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that are ready to make your day of romance extra special, with exclusive prix-fixed menus and chef exclusives. Prepare yourself for a night full of love and roses as you scroll through our favorite selections below! Found in the heart of Studio City, Rouge is a gorgeous atmospheric space full of lush plants and Tulum-inspired decor. Whether you’re with a lover or best friend, it’s the perfect intimate...
ETOnline.com
Biggest Fashion Moments - 2023 GRAMMYs
Check out the 2023 GRAMMYs' biggest fashion moments. The awards took place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
This Southern California Mountain Town Is Buzzing During Ski Season — and It Just Got the Chicest New Cabins
Noble + Proper is super cozy and oh so cool.
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers
A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
Loss of Power on Metro Red Line Plunges Passengers into Darkness
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An eastbound Metro Red Line subway train had just departed from the Hollywood/Highland station when it lost power with several dozen passengers aboard early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, just after midnight. The train was due next at the Hollywood/Western station, but stopped due to power loss...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO
TEMECULA, Calif. - A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week. Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were in their own car, when they passed the white Tesla Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. Dolas, who works in the entertainment business, took out...
Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminar
SPRING VALLEY LAKE – Games, food, music and discussions on relationship issues await couples who attend True Escape Therapy’s seminar, coming May 6, in Spring Valley Lake. “People do not invest in their relationship with therapy tools until something goes wrong – behavioral issues with children, infidelity, communication issues, financial issues,” said True Escape Therapy Owner Mercedes Green. “This seminar will add value to the relationship before an issue arises. Let’s invest in our relationships and fall back in love with making love.”
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
mediafeed.org
The full story behind this wonderfully witchy Beverly Hills home
If you’re obsessed with witch culture, you’re going to love the Spadena House. Also known as “The Witch’s House in Beverly Hills,” the magnificently mystical home looks like it’s been plucked straight out of a fairytale. Located on the corner of Walden Drive and...
