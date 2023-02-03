ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
claremont-courier.com

Kiwanis to hold bingo fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Claremont will host a bingo fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at Ability First, 480 S. Indian Hill Blvd., Claremont. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the first game begins at 5. Presale tickets are $40 and can be purchased at claremontkiwanis.org. Admission...
CLAREMONT, CA
macaronikid.com

12 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne

Are you looking for local things to keep the kids busy and having fun this weekend? You've come to the right place; below is a list of events and happenings over the next seven days (February 4 - February 10) to help you find your family fun!. Be sure to...
UPLAND, CA
KTLA

Middle school students sickened by marijuana gummies in Rancho Cucamonga

Several students at Vineyard Junior High School in Rancho Cucamonga needed medical treatment after consuming marijuana gummies on campus last week, authorities said. Last Thursday, several students complained to school staff members that they were feeling ill after consuming the THC-laced candy. “The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District responded to the school and provided medical treatment […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre

Paul Mansour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
Secret LA

10 Marvelous Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day Dinner In L.A.

We know the pressure can be on when it comes to making Valentine’s Day dinner plans, but you can now take a breather. We’ve collected some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that are ready to make your day of romance extra special, with exclusive prix-fixed menus and chef exclusives. Prepare yourself for a night full of love and roses as you scroll through our favorite selections below! Found in the heart of Studio City, Rouge is a gorgeous atmospheric space full of lush plants and Tulum-inspired decor. Whether you’re with a lover or best friend, it’s the perfect intimate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers

A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
TUSTIN, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The HD Post

Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminar

SPRING VALLEY LAKE – Games, food, music and discussions on relationship issues await couples who attend True Escape Therapy’s seminar, coming May 6, in Spring Valley Lake. “People do not invest in their relationship with therapy tools until something goes wrong – behavioral issues with children, infidelity, communication issues, financial issues,” said True Escape Therapy Owner Mercedes Green. “This seminar will add value to the relationship before an issue arises. Let’s invest in our relationships and fall back in love with making love.”
VICTORVILLE, CA
Eater

The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall

Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
TORRANCE, CA
mediafeed.org

University of California Irvine will cost you this much

The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
IRVINE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy