4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
Nebraska Powerball Double Play starts Sunday
Starting February 5, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that offers another chance to match your Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Powerball Double Play drawings are held between 10:30 and 10:40 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Celebrate World Wetlands Day with new Nebraska wetland resources
Nebraska Game and Parks, in collaboration with the Platte Basin Timelapse project, released expanded wetlands educational content on World Wetlands Day, Feb. 2. These new resources offer the opportunity to learn about Nebraska's five diverse wetland types, as well as grow one's understanding of their importance to the state, its people and its wildlife.
knopnews2.com
NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The competitive grant program, established...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
siouxlandnews.com
Outlier among Midwest ag states, Nebraska considers new approach to ag land valuations
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is an outlier with a property tax system that may put farmers and ranchers at a competitive disadvantage. Now, Gov. Jim Pillen proposes an income-based approach, but that raises new questions. Where there’s agreement is taxes on ag land have risen sharply. Wade Sluka farms...
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska lumber industry shows signs of normalcy after COVID-19
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “The lumber market really has come off,” said Chad Gilsdorf, who is the manager at Mead Lumber in Norfolk. Despite a challenging last couple of years within the lumber industry due largely in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said things are starting to return to normal.
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
