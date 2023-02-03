Read full article on original website
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
NATIONAL SCHOOL COUNSELING WEEK
Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New orange and white fencing along Cumberland Avenue signals big change coming near the University of Tennessee’s campus. “The Strip” has transformed over the last couple of decades and even more development is on the way. “We saw some changes that were in the works that never really came through, but now obviously, you can see looking around, it’s about to change a lot,” said Patrick McMahon who has worked at a bank on Cumberland for the last 4 years.
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. The Dwight Kessel Scholarship is a one-time award funded by the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation. Those interested can apply here by March 10, 2023. Applicants have to be...
Songwriters showcase their work in Tennessee Songwriters Festival
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is home to several kinds of music, and on Tuesday, several different genres were featured at venues across the state and in Sevier County. For Sevier County, the Tennessee Songwriters Festival celebrates the thousands of songs written in the Smoky Mountains as these statewide...
Tennessee ambulance medicine shortage
Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?
East Tenn. school counselors honored during National School Counseling Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - National School Counseling week has begun, and this year’s theme is “school counselors helping students dream big,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association. From Feb. 6 through 10, 2023, National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in...
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
Invest Appalachia funds community improvement projects
Webb School standout signs with Navy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School quarterback Charles Robinson is arguably one of the most talented football players to come out of Knoxville this year. With a large contingent of classmates, coaches and family on hand, the talented QB put pen to paper signing a letter of intent to continue his education and play football for the Naval Academy.
TSU's Aristocrat of Bands wins two Grammys!
New school coming to Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
Knoxville Auto Show returns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 200 people attended the Knoxville Auto Show at the Knoxville Convention Center throughout the weekend with many curious about the new upgrades inside the vehicles. Ally Kay, a product specialist at Toyota, said customers benefit from attending the auto shows. “They can sit in...
AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens
Family, adoption services target of Gov. Lee’s proposed budget
Santiago Vescovi up for top honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named a top-10 candidate for the Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. In its ninth year, the Jerry West Award recognizes the top shooting guard in the nation. The list of finalists will be...
Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
Tennessee falls on AP college basketball poll after loss to Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After losing to unranked Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers dropped four spots on the Associated Press college basketball poll. A cold shooting night on the road plagued Tennessee, as the Vols dropped their first SEC road contest of the season Wednesday at Florida, 67-54. Previous Coverage: Gators...
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Vol football adds key pieces to coaching staff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football announced it’s adding two more key pieces to its support staff Tuesday. Andrew Goodman and former Volunteer and NFL veteran Robert Ayers Jr. are the latest additions. Goodman is the program’s new director of football operations, while Ayers Jr. will serve as a...
