Claire Sterwald
2d ago

It’s about time the don pays back the tax payers in Wisconsin for all his recounts that found out nothing, Then LOCK HIM UP…..R.S.

Tim Crater
2d ago

over 20k republicans didn't vote for president when they showed up at the polls to vote for congress and senators. it was enough to cost trumpski the election. thank you Wisconsin republicans for removing him from office. our nation is eternally grateful.

indict the motherfucker already
1d ago

if Donald Trump would have put on his BIG BOY PANTS and conceded the election like every other person who lost the presidential election in the history of this country we would have never had January 6th and that Ashley Babbitt insurrectionist, moron would have never been there in the first place. She put herself In Harm's Way by going there and doing what she did, all at the behest of Donald Trump. the saddest part of all is the message that sends to our children. we send them to soccer and other sports to learn sportsmanship. we teach them when you lose the game you walk across the field shake the opponent's hands go back to your side, and figure out what you did that made you lose and what you could do in the future that can help you win. now kids see an example of, when you lose, just throw a big temper tantrum like a 3-year-old.

