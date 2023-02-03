Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Kings' Davion Mitchell playing with second squad Monday
The Sacramento Kings will start De'Aaron Fox in place of Davion Mitchell in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Mitchell will move back to the bench to start Monday's game while De'Aaron Fox returns to the lineup to take on the Rockets. Our models project Mitchell, who has a $4,100...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Tuesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will join Oklahoma City's first unit after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 21.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson's status is currently in limbo after San Antonio's forward was listed with ankle soreness. Expect Malaki Branham to play an increased offensive role if Johnson is inactive. Johnson's current projection...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Naz Reid for injured Kyle Anderson (back) on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Reid will make his ninth start this season after Kyle Anderson was held out with back spasms. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Reid's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100. Per...
numberfire.com
Nuggets rule out Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nnaji will be sidelined at home after Denver's forward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Expect Jeff Green to see more minutes off the bench on Tuesday night. Green's Tuesday projection includes 8.6...
numberfire.com
Immanuel Quickley operating in second unit role for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Quickley will come off the bench after RJ Barrett was announced as New York's starter. In 29.5 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 13.1 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable Wednesday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Duarte missed Sunday's game with a sore ankle, but he was a DNP-CD in the previous game and only played six minutes in his last appearance. The Pacers may want to display Duarte one last time before Thursday's trade deadline, but his spot in their rotation appears to be uncertain.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (hip) good to go for Monday
The Detroit Pistons will have Isaiah Stewart (hip) available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Stewart was questionable heading into tonight's game due to a hip issue, but the Pistons' center will be able to play despite his injury. He has started in all but three of his available games so far this season for Detroit.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (back) doubtful on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan is dealing with a lower back injury and is doubtful to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to play 27.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's...
numberfire.com
Tre Jones (foot) inactive Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (left foot soreness) is out Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Jones was not available for the Monday morning shootaround and he will miss a second straight game. His next chance to play will be on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Malaki Branham, who scored a career-high 26 points last game, figures to draw another start on Monday in place of Jones. There will also be additional minutes for Josh Richardson and Blake Wesley.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga starting Monday; Kevon Looney playing with second unit
The Golden State Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kuminga will get the nod Monday over Kevon Looney, who will play with the second unit. Our models project Kuminga, who has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel, to score 18.2 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Patrick Williams (ankle) officially cleared to start Monday
The Chicago Bulls have cleared Patrick Williams (ankle) to play in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams was dealing with an ankle issue heading into Monday night's game, but he'll suit up against the Spurs despite it. He has averaged 29.4 minutes per game this season. Our models...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Dillon Brooks (suspension) on Tuesday, Santi Aldama to bench
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (suspension) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Brooks will make his return after the Grizzlies' forward missed one game with a suspension. In 30.0 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 12.8 points, 3.6...
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama coming off Grizzlies' bench on Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Aldama has been given second unit duties after Dillon Brooks was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Aldama to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Aldama's projection includes 8.2 points, 4.5...
